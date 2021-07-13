Tuesday, July 13 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 71°

Thursday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 72°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 68°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 68°

Monday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
72°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
76°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
80°

76°

9 PM
Clear
2%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
3%
74°

73°

11 PM
Clear
4%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
4%
72°

71°

1 AM
Clear
4%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
5%
70°

69°

3 AM
Clear
5%
69°

69°

4 AM
Clear
5%
69°

68°

5 AM
Clear
5%
68°

68°

6 AM
Clear
6%
68°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
69°

High pressure is building in and this will bring us a good deal of sunshine along with somewhat comfy conditions today. As SW winds take back over, temperatures look to rise back into the middle and upper 80s. The warming trend continues into mid-week ahead of our next cold front with the 90s on tap area-wide. Mainly sunny skies are on tap through our Hump Day with that humid feel making a comeback. This cold front moves our way late Thursday and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. We’ll have a fair amount of instability building in the atmosphere ahead of this front and this will contribute to our severe weather potential. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks with hail and gusty winds looking possible in the strongest of storms. Widespread showers and storms are on the table as we end the workweek so make sure you keep the rain gear handy. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Rolla

67°F Fog Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100