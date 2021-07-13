Tuesday, July 13 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in and this will bring us a good deal of sunshine along with somewhat comfy conditions today. As SW winds take back over, temperatures look to rise back into the middle and upper 80s. The warming trend continues into mid-week ahead of our next cold front with the 90s on tap area-wide. Mainly sunny skies are on tap through our Hump Day with that humid feel making a comeback. This cold front moves our way late Thursday and ahead of it, highs once again surge into the 90s. This boundary does look to bring scattered showers and storms to the region by Thursday night with the unsettled weather lasting into Friday. We’ll have a fair amount of instability building in the atmosphere ahead of this front and this will contribute to our severe weather potential. We do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks with hail and gusty winds looking possible in the strongest of storms. Widespread showers and storms are on the table as we end the workweek so make sure you keep the rain gear handy. The front looks to lock upon us as we head into the weekend and with upper-level impulses moving along it, we stay unsettled. On and off showers as well as storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool some over the weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.