Tuesday, July 13 Evening Forecast

Warm weather returned to the Ozarks today. Afternoon temperatures were 10° warmer than Monday thanks to lots of sunshine and warmer air building in from the west. The hotter pattern will continue through Thursday before the heat retreats yet again.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies and quiet weather. Temperatures won’t be as cool as last night with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures will climb quickly Wednesday morning under sunny skies. A few clouds will puff up by the afternoon. Winds will be breezier out of the southwest with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 90°.

Thursday will be hot too with highs back up near 90°. A front will approach the area from the northwest by late afternoon with clusters of showers and thunderstorms breaking out near the front. A few of these could become severe with strong winds. These storms will stay just northwest of the area into the evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue near the front Thursday night gradually spreading southeast across the area Friday morning into Friday afternoon. There’s some potential that these storms could be more organized, and if that’s the case, they’ll come with a risk of strong winds. The stormier day Friday will also result in cooler temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

The driver behind the stormier weather will be a cold front. There are questions today on just how fast the front moves through. A faster frontal passage means drier weather developing sooner, while a slower frontal passage will make for a stormier pattern into early next week. Right now, it appears that the front may move through by Monday. The result will be a chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday and a chance for showers on Sunday. Rain chances will fall off by Monday with dry weather expected Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild for July with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s on a daily basis. Morning lows will gradually get a bit cooler too by early next week.

Rain totals are tricky to pin down. If the front moves through faster then we’re looking at rain totals Friday through the weekend around an inch, locally 2″. If the front is slower, several inches of rain would be possible.

