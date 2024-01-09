*1/9 – 12:00 a.m. Update*

Snowfall is starting to pick up for most of the Metro area. Consistent snowfall combined with winds gusting nearly 40 mph has drastically reduced visibility.

Accumulation at this time remains light for areas along and south of I-44. As of 11:45 AM, Springfield has officially recorded 0.7″ at the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Here at the studio, on the Northside of town, totals are much less.

The heaviest totals have been to the Northwest. A local storm report from Appleton City details 2.1″ of snow accumulation. Snowfall is beginning to wrap up in our Western counties, however, we can still see flakes falling in the Metro area for the next several hours.

*1/9 – 11:30 a.m. Update*

Both lanes of I-44 at Exit 70 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer. Traffic cameras are showing little accumulation on the grass while the roads remain clear.

*1/9 – 10:00 a.m. Update*

While steady snowfall continues in the Northwestern counties, the Springfield Metro and towns along Interstate 44 are experiencing their first flakes now. Above-freezing soil and road temperatures mean very little of this initial burst of snowfall is sticking to the ground in these locations.

The same can not be said along Interstate 49 where steady snowfall persists. An accumulation of roughly 0.5-1″ has occurred on the grass, thankfully the roads remain mostly clear.

Snowfall is expected to last well into the afternoon. Please take caution while out on the roads by driving at slower speeds and allowing for more space between vehicles.

*1/9 – 6:00 a.m. Update*



Heavy snow has blanketed northern Missouri and areas near I-70 yesterday and this morning, including portions in west-central Missouri. A band of light to moderate snow showers is working its way into west Missouri this morning and will be the final round of snow in the area with round 1.

I think all of southwest Missouri and far northern Arkansas has a decent chance of seeing this band of snow come through from mid-morning to the early afternoon. 1-2″ of additional snowfall is possible along and north of I-44 while areas south of Highway 60 into Arkansas may wind up with just a dusting. Still, winter weather precautions should be taken on the roads, especially during snow.

Snow showers should wrap up early this afternoon and we’ll be left behind with another cold and windy day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to upper 20s this afternoon.

We quickly turn things around on Wednesday and Thursday with south winds bumping temperatures back up. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees both days are likely with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Expect more sun than clouds Wednesday with clouds increasing through the day Thursday.

Round 2 of rain and snow arrives Thursday night as another area of low-pressure swings through the Ozarks, this time bringing bitter-cold arctic air right on its heels. The rain/snow setup is looking similar to this recent storm with mostly rain Thursday night turning to snow Friday morning. Amounts at this time are uncertain, but some snow accumulation is possible, especially given the steep drop in temperatures Friday morning.

The Arctic blast Friday will cause temperatures to collapse to the 20s and teens for highs and single digits to near zero degrees for lows through the start of next week. We’re also tracking the chance of a weak piece of energy to pass through the Ozarks next Monday, marking round 3. The extreme cold air would mean any moisture would fall as snow.

