Tuesday, January 7 Morning Forecast

High pressure is still in control today, keeping us bright and mild! Expect mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and highs above average in the lower 50’s.

Quiet and cold again tonight with lows near freezing.

Breezy southerly winds start to kick tomorrow as our strong cold front gets going to the west. Gusts to 30 mph coupled with low relative humidity will bring a fire danger — please no outdoor burning! Sunshine will help us warm up too, highs soar towards 60 degrees.

Our cold front approaches Thursday with a few showers possible. Temperatures will still be warm with highs near 60 degrees.

The main show will be Friday/ Saturday as a potent storm develops and tracks to our southeast. This will bring multiple hazards to the Ozarks.

HEAVY RAIN: The atmosphere will be super soaked with a lot of Gulf moisture for this time of year. Rain totals ranging 1-4″, with higher totals southeast closer to the track of the low are expected. With dry soils, localized flooding is a concern.

SEVERE WEATHER: With this storm being tightly wound and in tap to the jet stream, we’ll have lots of wind energy to fuel strong storms. What we’ll have to watch if instability — fuel for storms from heat/ humidity can seep far enough north into the Ozarks. For now, it looks like the healthiest combination of ingredients for severe storms will be near/ south of the stateline. Isolated strong/ severe storms may be present there — stay tuned to the latest forecast!

WINTRY WEATHER: As the storm system pulls to the east on Saturday, it will wrap around much colder air. Highs near 60 degrees on Friday plummet into the 30’s on Saturday. The last of the rain could mix with/ change to a wintry mix/ snow as the storm exits. Totals should be light — stay tuned to the latest forecast.

Overall, any small changes in track can change this complex forecast. Please stay tuned for updates as we get closer — remember this is a multi-hazard storm!

Sunshine and quiet weather returns on Sunday with highs in the 40’s, warmer 50’s return by early next week.