Tuesday, January 5 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure is taking over for our Tuesday which will bring us a lot more sunshine compared to our day yesterday. With the starry skies, lights winds, and lingering snow pack, patchy fog will be possible once again. It could become dense so travel carefully early on today. With the help of southerly winds, temps will warm into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon under mainly sunny conditions. Overnight is when clouds thicken up as our next storm system tracks toward us. It will be milder as a result with lows in the 30s. The winds will be stronger from the southeast tomorrow around 15-25 mph but the clouds and moisture will help hold our temps down. Readings will only be in the 40s under a gray sky. Showers will develop late as this area of low pressure moves in. As temperatures cool during the night, rain will mix with and change over to snow across the Ozarks. Without the effects of the sun, slick spots will be likely during the AM commute on Thursday thanks to the mixed precip./snow. Minor accumulations are looking likely, really on the order of 1-3″. Moisture will exit during the afternoon on Thursday with a much colder feel in store behind this disturbance. With the snow on the ground and northerly flow, highs will only rise into the 30s on Friday. Clouds hang tough right into the weekend as weak impulses move through the atmosphere. Another piece of energy could bring some light snow to the end the weekend but chances aren’t looking too impressive at the moment. Highs do rebound a little by the start of next week, with the 30s and 40s on tap across the area.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
35°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

31°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

26°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
2 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Overcast. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Wednesday

42° / 32°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 42° 32°

Thursday

36° / 25°
Snow
Snow 60% 36° 25°

Friday

34° / 23°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 34° 23°

Saturday

34° / 20°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 34° 20°

Sunday

33° / 23°
Light Snow
Light Snow 20% 33° 23°

Monday

38° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 38° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
29°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
36°

40°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

43°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
43°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
46°

49°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
49°

50°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

44°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

41°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
41°

40°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
40°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
38°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
38°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
38°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
38°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
37°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100