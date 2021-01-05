Tuesday, January 5 Morning Forecast

High pressure is taking over for our Tuesday which will bring us a lot more sunshine compared to our day yesterday. With the starry skies, lights winds, and lingering snow pack, patchy fog will be possible once again. It could become dense so travel carefully early on today. With the help of southerly winds, temps will warm into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon under mainly sunny conditions. Overnight is when clouds thicken up as our next storm system tracks toward us. It will be milder as a result with lows in the 30s. The winds will be stronger from the southeast tomorrow around 15-25 mph but the clouds and moisture will help hold our temps down. Readings will only be in the 40s under a gray sky. Showers will develop late as this area of low pressure moves in. As temperatures cool during the night, rain will mix with and change over to snow across the Ozarks. Without the effects of the sun, slick spots will be likely during the AM commute on Thursday thanks to the mixed precip./snow. Minor accumulations are looking likely, really on the order of 1-3″. Moisture will exit during the afternoon on Thursday with a much colder feel in store behind this disturbance. With the snow on the ground and northerly flow, highs will only rise into the 30s on Friday. Clouds hang tough right into the weekend as weak impulses move through the atmosphere. Another piece of energy could bring some light snow to the end the weekend but chances aren’t looking too impressive at the moment. Highs do rebound a little by the start of next week, with the 30s and 40s on tap across the area.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer