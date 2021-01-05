Tuesday, January 5 Evening Forecast

Sunny, mild January weather came with highs in the 50s Tuesday afternoon. It’s the peak before we go back into the dip of colder weather that will come with some additional chances for wintry weather.

High cloudiness will continue to stream in overnight with clouds thickening up near sunrise. Temperatures won’t be as cold with overnight lows only in the 30s. Most spots will stay above freezing. Winds will start to pick up out of the southeast as the next storm continues to take shape to the west.

Rain showers will spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas later in the morning but will have a tough time making it too far east of Hwy. 65. This will keep much of the area east of Hwy. 65 dry throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Readings will be colder to the west with highs only in the low to mid-40s. The cold and damp weather over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas will also come with breezy southeast winds making for a rather ugly day to be outside.

The rain will transition to wet snow Wednesday evening as temperatures cool off aloft and at the surface. The transition will tend to happen first over higher elevation areas near I-44 and Hwy. 60 with expansion to include much of the rest of the Ozarks later in the night. It looks like areas near and south of Hwy. 60 will be the focus for the wet snowfall. Drier air to the northeast and a more southerly storm track will help focus the risk for heavier snowfall south of Hwy. 60 into Northern Arkansas. A general 1 to 2″ is expected along Hwy. 60 with totals up to 3″ further south. Locally higher amounts up to 5″ are possible. Little to no snow is expected closer to Central Missouri.

The snow will taper off later in the day Thursday. Temperatures will likely drop to around freezing by Thursday morning. Accumulations will tend to be focused on grassy surfaces, but slushy areas could develop on roads through sunrise Thursday. Roads will tend to just be wet later in the morning as the sun gets higher in the sky. Temperatures on Thursday won’t warm much, especially in areas that pick up snow.

The pattern will remain rather cloudy and cold through the weekend. Additional pockets of upper-level storminess could generate some flurries at times but the overall pattern looks dry. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures look a little warmer by Tuesday, but the overall pattern will likely remain cold through next week.