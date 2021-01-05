Tuesday, January 5 Evening Forecast

Sunny, mild January weather came with highs in the 50s Tuesday afternoon. It’s the peak before we go back into the dip of colder weather that will come with some additional chances for wintry weather.

High cloudiness will continue to stream in overnight with clouds thickening up near sunrise. Temperatures won’t be as cold with overnight lows only in the 30s. Most spots will stay above freezing. Winds will start to pick up out of the southeast as the next storm continues to take shape to the west.

Rain showers will spread into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas later in the morning but will have a tough time making it too far east of Hwy. 65. This will keep much of the area east of Hwy. 65 dry throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Readings will be colder to the west with highs only in the low to mid-40s. The cold and damp weather over Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas will also come with breezy southeast winds making for a rather ugly day to be outside.

The rain will transition to wet snow Wednesday evening as temperatures cool off aloft and at the surface. The transition will tend to happen first over higher elevation areas near I-44 and Hwy. 60 with expansion to include much of the rest of the Ozarks later in the night. It looks like areas near and south of Hwy. 60 will be the focus for the wet snowfall. Drier air to the northeast and a more southerly storm track will help focus the risk for heavier snowfall south of Hwy. 60 into Northern Arkansas. A general 1 to 2″ is expected along Hwy. 60 with totals up to 3″ further south. Locally higher amounts up to 5″ are possible. Little to no snow is expected closer to Central Missouri.

The snow will taper off later in the day Thursday. Temperatures will likely drop to around freezing by Thursday morning. Accumulations will tend to be focused on grassy surfaces, but slushy areas could develop on roads through sunrise Thursday. Roads will tend to just be wet later in the morning as the sun gets higher in the sky. Temperatures on Thursday won’t warm much, especially in areas that pick up snow.

The pattern will remain rather cloudy and cold through the weekend. Additional pockets of upper-level storminess could generate some flurries at times but the overall pattern looks dry. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures look a little warmer by Tuesday, but the overall pattern will likely remain cold through next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
35°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 35F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

41°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Wednesday

44° / 32°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 44° 32°

Thursday

35° / 26°
Snow
Snow 60% 35° 26°

Friday

34° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 34° 26°

Saturday

35° / 24°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 35° 24°

Sunday

35° / 25°
Light Snow
Light Snow 20% 35° 25°

Monday

37° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 37° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

44°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

40°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

40°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
38°

38°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
38°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
38°

38°

5 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

6 AM
Cloudy
12%
38°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
38°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
38°

39°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
39°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
41°

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

43°

12 PM
Showers
44%
43°

44°

1 PM
Showers
57%
44°

43°

2 PM
Rain
67%
43°

42°

3 PM
Rain
82%
42°

43°

4 PM
Rain
76%
43°

42°

5 PM
Rain
73%
42°

41°

6 PM
Showers
56%
41°
