Tuesday, January 4 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

50° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 26°

Wednesday

38° / 17°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 38° 17°

Thursday

21° / 10°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% 21° 10°

Friday

34° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 34° 25°

Saturday

49° / 38°
PM Showers
PM Showers 20% 49° 38°

Sunday

38° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 38° 19°

Monday

39° / 22°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 39° 22°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

34°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
34°

38°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
42°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
45°

47°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

48°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

42°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

37°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
36°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
35°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
33°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
31°

29°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

27°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
27°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
26°

26°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
26°

We started the workweek off on a pleasant and seasonable note for this time of January. Today is looking nice but really windy. The winds from the south usher in the milder air with afternoon readings rising back above average, into the 50s. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times today so make sure you’re traveling carefully in those high-profile vehicles. A few more clouds move in today as well, due to our next cold front approaching from the west. Ahead of it, even warmer air streams into the viewing area. This cold front slides in late tonight into early Wednesday and it does bring big changes to the region. Temps for Hump Day only look to be in the 30s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds then thicken more later in the day as the upper-level part of this system moves toward us. That will bring snow showers late with a quick-hitting more moderate snow possible on Thursday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. This cold front and associated trough unleash the Arctic air once again with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the lower 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks but we’re still a couple of days out and changes are possible. Make sure you monitor our forecasts for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back along with warmer conditions. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back around the freezing mark. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 50s with a solid cool down on tap Sunday. A few showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in but moisture chances are looking rather limited at this point. Higher chances for moisture are setting up east of the area but it’s something we’ll continue to watch as we get a bit closer. Temperatures stay cold Monday but it’ll be much brighter as high-pressure build back in.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

28°F Sunny Feels like 16°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SW/NW at 10 to 20 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SW/NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

29°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

29°F Sunny Feels like 20°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

27°F Sunny Feels like 15°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
23°F Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

25°F Sunny Feels like 15°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

