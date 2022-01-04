Tuesday, January 4 Morning Forecast

We started the workweek off on a pleasant and seasonable note for this time of January. Today is looking nice but really windy. The winds from the south usher in the milder air with afternoon readings rising back above average, into the 50s. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times today so make sure you’re traveling carefully in those high-profile vehicles. A few more clouds move in today as well, due to our next cold front approaching from the west. Ahead of it, even warmer air streams into the viewing area. This cold front slides in late tonight into early Wednesday and it does bring big changes to the region. Temps for Hump Day only look to be in the 30s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds then thicken more later in the day as the upper-level part of this system moves toward us. That will bring snow showers late with a quick-hitting more moderate snow possible on Thursday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. This cold front and associated trough unleash the Arctic air once again with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the lower 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks but we’re still a couple of days out and changes are possible. Make sure you monitor our forecasts for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back along with warmer conditions. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back around the freezing mark. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 50s with a solid cool down on tap Sunday. A few showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in but moisture chances are looking rather limited at this point. Higher chances for moisture are setting up east of the area but it’s something we’ll continue to watch as we get a bit closer. Temperatures stay cold Monday but it’ll be much brighter as high-pressure build back in.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer