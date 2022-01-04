Tuesday, January 4 Evening Forecast

Today’s temperatures were warmer, but it may not have felt like it with the afternoon clouds and gusty winds. Winds gusted in the 35 to 45 mph range along and north of the interstate with gusts to 40 mph in the Springfield area.

Winds will remain breezy heading into this evening with a cold front approaching from the northwest. The front will move through after midnight with temperatures tumbling into the 20s Wednesday morning. We’ll find waves of high clouds again Wednesday making for partly sunny skies with highs in the 30s north to low to mid-40s across Northern Arkansas.

An arctic high building southeast into the area Thursday will make for a frigid day and it will come with some light snow. The snow will build in from the west before sunrise, exiting off to the east by late morning. The snow looks light, but all of it will stick given the very cold air in place as it moves through. Snow totals will range from 1 to 2″ near Central Missouri with lighter amounts further south. Looks like up to about a half an inch near Hwy. 60 with a dusting possible as far south as Northern Arkansas.

Temperatures Thursday will tumble into the teens during the morning and won’t warm much even with some afternoon sunshine. Highs Thursday afternoon will range from the upper teens north to mid-20s to the south. Winds will be breezy making a frigid day feel even cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

We’ll wrap up the week on a cold and dry note. Temperatures Friday will struggle to get above freezing as the arctic air mass lingers across the Ozarks.

Southerly winds will blow in moisture and clouds by Saturday with some patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will climb well above freezing, but it will remain chilly. Colder air will remain lodged across areas east of Hwy. 65 where temperatures will only climb into the 40s. Low 50s are possible to the east.

A cold front will sweep through late in the night, squeezing out some scattered shower activity.

We’ll return to a colder mode in the wake of the front Sunday. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon, but highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.

It looks like an extended stretch of quiet weather for much of next week. We’ll start the week bright and chilly, but the cold should ease through the middle of next week.