Tuesday, January 4 Evening Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 49° 24°

Wednesday

36° / 16°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 36° 16°

Thursday

20° / 11°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% 20° 11°

Friday

34° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 34° 25°

Saturday

49° / 31°
PM Showers
PM Showers 20% 49° 31°

Sunday

38° / 19°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 38° 19°

Monday

41° / 22°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 41° 22°

Hourly Forecast

41°

9 PM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

10 PM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

36°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

36°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
35°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
33°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
31°

30°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
30°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
28°

26°

7 AM
Clear
3%
26°

26°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
26°

26°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
26°

28°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

31°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

33°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

29°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

27°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
27°

26°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
26°

Today’s temperatures were warmer, but it may not have felt like it with the afternoon clouds and gusty winds. Winds gusted in the 35 to 45 mph range along and north of the interstate with gusts to 40 mph in the Springfield area.

Winds will remain breezy heading into this evening with a cold front approaching from the northwest. The front will move through after midnight with temperatures tumbling into the 20s Wednesday morning. We’ll find waves of high clouds again Wednesday making for partly sunny skies with highs in the 30s north to low to mid-40s across Northern Arkansas.

An arctic high building southeast into the area Thursday will make for a frigid day and it will come with some light snow. The snow will build in from the west before sunrise, exiting off to the east by late morning. The snow looks light, but all of it will stick given the very cold air in place as it moves through. Snow totals will range from 1 to 2″ near Central Missouri with lighter amounts further south. Looks like up to about a half an inch near Hwy. 60 with a dusting possible as far south as Northern Arkansas.

Temperatures Thursday will tumble into the teens during the morning and won’t warm much even with some afternoon sunshine. Highs Thursday afternoon will range from the upper teens north to mid-20s to the south. Winds will be breezy making a frigid day feel even cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

We’ll wrap up the week on a cold and dry note. Temperatures Friday will struggle to get above freezing as the arctic air mass lingers across the Ozarks.

Southerly winds will blow in moisture and clouds by Saturday with some patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures will climb well above freezing, but it will remain chilly. Colder air will remain lodged across areas east of Hwy. 65 where temperatures will only climb into the 40s. Low 50s are possible to the east.

A cold front will sweep through late in the night, squeezing out some scattered shower activity.

We’ll return to a colder mode in the wake of the front Sunday. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon, but highs will only be in the 30s and 40s.

It looks like an extended stretch of quiet weather for much of next week. We’ll start the week bright and chilly, but the cold should ease through the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

42°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SW/NW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds SW/NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
23°F Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

36°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

