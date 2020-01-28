Tuesday, January 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

Dense fog to start, Winter Weather Advisory takes effect tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for counties in central and southern Missouri. There, visibility is dropping to a quarter-mile or less at times due to fog. Please give yourself extra time and space on the roads! Use headlights even after sunrise!

After another foggy start this morning, we’ll find lifting fog by midday but clouds hanging tight. Skies remain cloudy this afternoon with cold highs in the middle 30’s.

Our next big storm is brewing over the Texas Panhandle, it will continue to nudge into the Ozarks late today. Expect showers to arrive from the SW late this afternoon/ evening, generally after 2 PM.

While the storm is tracking to our south, Canadian high pressure to our north is leaving us with an ample supply of cold air. Tonight the atmosphere at the surface and in the upper-levels will cool below freezing. Rain will change to snow mainly north of the state line. Expect snow overnight and early tomorrow morning, Arkansas keeps a cold rain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY takes effect at 6 PM tonight and goes until 12 PM tomorrow for light snow accumulations and the expectations of slick roads.

Where it snows, expect a slushy 1-2″ light accumulation by the morning. Wednesday morning’s commute could be slick and slushy, be careful!

Snow showers exit Wednesday afternoon, it stays cloudy and cold in the afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with a few clouds and chilly 40’s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60’s on Super Bowl Sunday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

30°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Rain...changing to snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
34°F Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

35°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
33°F Rain likely. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

37° / 30°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 70% 37° 30°

Wednesday

36° / 29°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 40% 36° 29°

Thursday

40° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 40° 30°

Friday

47° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 47° 32°

Saturday

52° / 37°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 52° 37°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 43°

Monday

63° / 36°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 63° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
32°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

35°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

37°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

1 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

2 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

3 PM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

4 PM
Light Rain
70%
37°

36°

5 PM
Rain
80%
36°

36°

6 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

7 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

8 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

9 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

10 PM
Rain
70%
36°

35°

11 PM
Rain/Snow
70%
35°

35°

12 AM
Snow
70%
35°

35°

1 AM
Snow
70%
35°

34°

2 AM
Snow
70%
34°

33°

3 AM
Light Snow
70%
33°

32°

4 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

5 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

6 AM
Snow Showers
60%
32°

30°

7 AM
Snow Showers
50%
30°

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories