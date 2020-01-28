Tuesday, January 28 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for counties in central and southern Missouri. There, visibility is dropping to a quarter-mile or less at times due to fog. Please give yourself extra time and space on the roads! Use headlights even after sunrise!

After another foggy start this morning, we’ll find lifting fog by midday but clouds hanging tight. Skies remain cloudy this afternoon with cold highs in the middle 30’s.

Our next big storm is brewing over the Texas Panhandle, it will continue to nudge into the Ozarks late today. Expect showers to arrive from the SW late this afternoon/ evening, generally after 2 PM.

While the storm is tracking to our south, Canadian high pressure to our north is leaving us with an ample supply of cold air. Tonight the atmosphere at the surface and in the upper-levels will cool below freezing. Rain will change to snow mainly north of the state line. Expect snow overnight and early tomorrow morning, Arkansas keeps a cold rain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY takes effect at 6 PM tonight and goes until 12 PM tomorrow for light snow accumulations and the expectations of slick roads.

Where it snows, expect a slushy 1-2″ light accumulation by the morning. Wednesday morning’s commute could be slick and slushy, be careful!

Snow showers exit Wednesday afternoon, it stays cloudy and cold in the afternoon.

We’ll stay dry with a few clouds and chilly 40’s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60’s on Super Bowl Sunday!