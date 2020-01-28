Tuesday, January 28 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Southern and Central Missouri for tonight until noon Wednesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY

Cold and cloudy weather made for a sharp contrast to Monday. Temperatures remained in the 30s all day. The atmosphere only needs to cool a little bit to support snow and that’s what’s expected to happen this evening.

Light rain will spread east across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Areas north of Hwy. 60 will see snow develop or see evening rain change over to snow. In Springfield, light rain will spread in after sunset with a changeover to light snow sometime between 9 pm and 11 pm. Light snow will continue the remainder of the night through sunrise on Wednesday. The snow/rain transition line will only slowly shift south overnight, making it down to between Hwy. 60 and the state line by sunrise.

On the southern edge of where snow falls it may be tough to accumulate with surface temperatures remaining a little above freezing.

For totals it looks like Hwy. 60 to Hwy. 54 remains the best zone for snow with a general 1 to 2″ with amounts up to 3″. Springfield will likely see 1 to 2″ as well, but Springfield will be on the very southern edge of higher amounts. Amounts will quickly drop off as you head south to Nixa and Ozark with little or no accumulation in Branson.

SNOW FORECAST

Roads will tend to remain just wet with temperatures hovering close to freezing, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t some slushy areas on roads north of Hwy. 60 late tonight through sunrise Wednesday. Daylight and marginal temperatures should make quick work of any slush-covered roads later in the morning.

The snow will taper off from the west Wednesday morning with flurries possible into the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will linger this week with a bit of improvement on Friday as skies try to become partly cloudy and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon.

A big warm-up will occur over the weekend. We’ll still be influenced a bit by a trough and cold air in the East on Saturday. Skies look mostly sunny though with temperatures ranging from the 50s west to 40s east. Groundhog Day looks like one of the nicest days of the year so far. Skies will be mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Clouds will thicken up on Monday with a slight chance for showers as a weak storm moves out of the Southwest. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low 60s. We transition back to a cold pattern on Tuesday with a strong cold front pushing through. We could start the day with a few light rain showers and end the day with some snow showers.

It looks like we’ll be shifting back into a cold mode after Tuesday with the overall pattern looking cold with chances for some wintry weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

35°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
31°F Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
35°F Occasional rain. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
34°F Occasional rain. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

31°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
29°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some sleet may mix in. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

36°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
33°F Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

37° / 31°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 37° 31°

Wednesday

36° / 28°
Morning snow showers
Morning snow showers 50% 36° 28°

Thursday

40° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 40° 32°

Friday

47° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 32°

Saturday

54° / 38°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 54° 38°

Sunday

65° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Monday

61° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 61° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

7 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

8 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

9 PM
Rain
70%
36°

36°

10 PM
Rain
70%
36°

35°

11 PM
Rain/Snow
70%
35°

35°

12 AM
Snow
70%
35°

35°

1 AM
Snow
70%
35°

34°

2 AM
Snow
70%
34°

33°

3 AM
Light Snow
70%
33°

32°

4 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

5 AM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

6 AM
Snow Showers
60%
32°

30°

7 AM
Snow Showers
50%
30°

32°

8 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

9 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

33°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
33°

35°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

36°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

Trending Stories