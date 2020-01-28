Tuesday, January 28 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Southern and Central Missouri for tonight until noon Wednesday.

Cold and cloudy weather made for a sharp contrast to Monday. Temperatures remained in the 30s all day. The atmosphere only needs to cool a little bit to support snow and that’s what’s expected to happen this evening.

Light rain will spread east across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Areas north of Hwy. 60 will see snow develop or see evening rain change over to snow. In Springfield, light rain will spread in after sunset with a changeover to light snow sometime between 9 pm and 11 pm. Light snow will continue the remainder of the night through sunrise on Wednesday. The snow/rain transition line will only slowly shift south overnight, making it down to between Hwy. 60 and the state line by sunrise.

On the southern edge of where snow falls it may be tough to accumulate with surface temperatures remaining a little above freezing.

For totals it looks like Hwy. 60 to Hwy. 54 remains the best zone for snow with a general 1 to 2″ with amounts up to 3″. Springfield will likely see 1 to 2″ as well, but Springfield will be on the very southern edge of higher amounts. Amounts will quickly drop off as you head south to Nixa and Ozark with little or no accumulation in Branson.

SNOW FORECAST

Roads will tend to remain just wet with temperatures hovering close to freezing, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t some slushy areas on roads north of Hwy. 60 late tonight through sunrise Wednesday. Daylight and marginal temperatures should make quick work of any slush-covered roads later in the morning.

The snow will taper off from the west Wednesday morning with flurries possible into the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Cloudy skies and cold temperatures will linger this week with a bit of improvement on Friday as skies try to become partly cloudy and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon.

A big warm-up will occur over the weekend. We’ll still be influenced a bit by a trough and cold air in the East on Saturday. Skies look mostly sunny though with temperatures ranging from the 50s west to 40s east. Groundhog Day looks like one of the nicest days of the year so far. Skies will be mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Clouds will thicken up on Monday with a slight chance for showers as a weak storm moves out of the Southwest. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the low 60s. We transition back to a cold pattern on Tuesday with a strong cold front pushing through. We could start the day with a few light rain showers and end the day with some snow showers.

It looks like we’ll be shifting back into a cold mode after Tuesday with the overall pattern looking cold with chances for some wintry weather.