Tuesday, January 26 Morning Forecast

Midday Update:

A potent area of low pressure is developing across the Plains and is going to bring an unsettled start to the workweek. Widespread rain has overspread the Ozarks throughout the overnight and it's going to continue for our AM commute. Embedded storms are on the table so don't be shocked if you hear some rumbles of thunder earlier on today. Small hail and brief gusty winds are also possible due to the instability in the atmosphere. The steadiest of moisture will be with us for the first half of the day with a few showers possible this afternoon. For the heavy rains that have already fallen and more expected, Flash Flood Watches have been issued through midday. We could add another 0.5-1" before it's all said and done. Some lingering sprinkles or maybe a flurry is possible with lows dipping back into the upper 20s tonight. Colder air takes over for our Tuesday with highs only in the 30s as northwesterly flow kicks in. The clouds are not going to budge either but I do think we'll be able to squeak out some peeks of sunshine. Another disturbance moves our way by mid-week, bringing the chance of snow showers to the region. Minor accumulations are possible but it's looking like the snow will be lighter and it should not amount to much. High pressure will take over the viewing area by Thursday which brings a return to the sunshine along with more seasonable temps. The 40s are on tap by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 50s expected by Friday. Our next storm system coming down the pike is slated to arrive for the first half of the weekend. Widespread rain is on the table once again with milder air streaming northward ahead of the cold front. Temperatures look to be a bit cooler by Sunday, rising back into the mid to upper 40s for many of us.