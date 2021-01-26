Tuesday, January 26 Morning Forecast

A much colder day is on tap thanks to northwesterly flow taking over the region. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s compared to the 40s and 50s we felt Monday. We are not going to see the clouds budge either as widescale circulation continues around the storm system that tracked through yesterday. Overnight, our next disturbance begins to move in and this is going to bring the next round of unsettled weather. Snow showers will develop late tonight into early Wednesday as an upper-level low skirts across the viewing area. Precipitation is expected to fall in the form of snow through the entirety of the event as temps will be cold, topping out near freezing. Minor accumulations are on the table with the majority of the region seeing less than an inch. There could be some spots that see over an inch east of the metro, across places like Wright, Texas, and Shannon Counties. Snow showers will likely taper off in the early afternoon as this wave tracks eastward. Thursday is looking a lot more pleasant as high pressure takes back over the Ozarks. More sunshine is on tap with seasonable conditions for this time of year. The warmth returns to end the workweek as southerly winds kick back in. Expect highs in the mid 50s Friday ahead of another system which moves our way by the start of the weekend. Saturday is looking rainy as a result with highs remaining mild, in the 50s. The clouds look to hang tough Sunday but it will be much cooler behind that area of low presure with temps dipping back into the 40s. The start of next month will be pleasant and quiet with highs surging back close to 50 under sunny skies.
Have a great day!
-Meteorologist T.J. Springer