Tuesday, January 26 Morning Forecast

A much colder day is on tap thanks to northwesterly flow taking over the region. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s compared to the 40s and 50s we felt Monday. We are not going to see the clouds budge either as widescale circulation continues around the storm system that tracked through yesterday. Overnight, our next disturbance begins to move in and this is going to bring the next round of unsettled weather. Snow showers will develop late tonight into early Wednesday as an upper-level low skirts across the viewing area. Precipitation is expected to fall in the form of snow through the entirety of the event as temps will be cold, topping out near freezing. Minor accumulations are on the table with the majority of the region seeing less than an inch. There could be some spots that see over an inch east of the metro, across places like Wright, Texas, and Shannon Counties. Snow showers will likely taper off in the early afternoon as this wave tracks eastward. Thursday is looking a lot more pleasant as high pressure takes back over the Ozarks. More sunshine is on tap with seasonable conditions for this time of year. The warmth returns to end the workweek as southerly winds kick back in. Expect highs in the mid 50s Friday ahead of another system which moves our way by the start of the weekend. Saturday is looking rainy as a result with highs remaining mild, in the 50s. The clouds look to hang tough Sunday but it will be much cooler behind that area of low presure with temps dipping back into the 40s. The start of next month will be pleasant and quiet with highs surging back close to 50 under sunny skies.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

35°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
27°F Mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

37°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

36°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

37°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
27°F Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

37°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
29°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

35° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 35° 27°

Wednesday

32° / 18°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% 32° 18°

Thursday

43° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 43° 28°

Friday

54° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 54° 39°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Rain
Rain 50% 54° 40°

Sunday

44° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 44° 29°

Monday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 48° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
47%
35°

34°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
34°

34°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
34°

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
34°

34°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
34°

35°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

35°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
35°

36°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

37°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
36°

34°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
32°

32°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
32°

31°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
31°

30°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
30°

30°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
30°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
29°

29°

3 AM
Few Snow Showers
32%
29°

29°

4 AM
Snow Showers
38%
29°

29°

5 AM
Snow Showers
44%
29°

29°

6 AM
Snow Showers
50%
29°

29°

7 AM
Snow Showers
48%
29°
