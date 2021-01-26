Tuesday, January 26 Evening Forecast

Today had the look of snow and tonight we’ll see some move in. The snow will hold off until after midnight with temperatures holding steady a few degrees below freezing. Light snow will spread in from west to east after midnight, continuing into Wednesday morning before ending. For Springfield, the timeframe appears to be from about 3 am through about 9 am.

Totals will be light, but it looks like it will all accumulate given the timing and temperatures. This includes light accumulations on roads too, at least the ones that remain untreated. Snow amounts will range from a dusting near I-49 to half an inch to an inch along the Hwy. 65 corridor. Amounts of an inch to locally 2″ are expected east of a Waynesville, MO, to Mtn. Home, AR, line. Roads may be snow-covered early but should thaw out by late morning.

Snow flurries may linger into the afternoon east of Hwy. 65 with temperatures remaining cold throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-30s with wind chills remaining in the 20s.

Clouds will gradually clear out from northeast to southwest Wednesday night, possibly lingering through sunrise over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. Where skies clear temperatures will tumble into the upper teens.

A cold morning Thursday will give way to bright skies and highs in the low to mid-40s.

We’ll finish the week with a mixture of sunshine and high cloudiness with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

The next storm will move through over the weekend. Rain will move in by Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon. The rain could be locally heavy and another good soaking is expected with rain totals of half an inch to over an inch. Temperatures will climb slowly through the 40s Saturday with parts of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas sneaking into the low 50s.

Colder air moves in behind the storm Sunday with clouds lingering. The colder air will arrive during the day and this will tend to hold temperatures steady in the upper 30s or drive them slowly down into the mid-30s.

Clouds will clear out Monday morning with another warming trend taking shape. Highs will be back in the low 50s by Tuesday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

31°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

35°F Cloudy Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

36°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
74%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

29°F Cloudy Feels like 22°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

36°F Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

30° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 30° 28°

Wednesday

32° / 20°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 60% 32° 20°

Thursday

43° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 43° 28°

Friday

51° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 51° 37°

Saturday

49° / 39°
Rain
Rain 50% 49° 39°

Sunday

39° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 39° 28°

Monday

46° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 46° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
28°

30°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
30°

30°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
29°

29°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
29°

29°

3 AM
Snow Showers
35%
29°

29°

4 AM
Snow Showers
40%
29°

29°

5 AM
Snow Showers
54%
29°

29°

6 AM
Snow Showers
58%
29°

29°

7 AM
Snow Showers
54%
29°

29°

8 AM
Snow Showers
41%
29°

29°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
29°

30°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
30°

31°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
31°

32°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
32°

32°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
32°

32°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
32°
