Tuesday, January 26 Evening Forecast

Today had the look of snow and tonight we’ll see some move in. The snow will hold off until after midnight with temperatures holding steady a few degrees below freezing. Light snow will spread in from west to east after midnight, continuing into Wednesday morning before ending. For Springfield, the timeframe appears to be from about 3 am through about 9 am.

Totals will be light, but it looks like it will all accumulate given the timing and temperatures. This includes light accumulations on roads too, at least the ones that remain untreated. Snow amounts will range from a dusting near I-49 to half an inch to an inch along the Hwy. 65 corridor. Amounts of an inch to locally 2″ are expected east of a Waynesville, MO, to Mtn. Home, AR, line. Roads may be snow-covered early but should thaw out by late morning.





Snow flurries may linger into the afternoon east of Hwy. 65 with temperatures remaining cold throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm into the low to mid-30s with wind chills remaining in the 20s.

Clouds will gradually clear out from northeast to southwest Wednesday night, possibly lingering through sunrise over Southwest Missouri into Northwest Arkansas. Where skies clear temperatures will tumble into the upper teens.

A cold morning Thursday will give way to bright skies and highs in the low to mid-40s.





We’ll finish the week with a mixture of sunshine and high cloudiness with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

The next storm will move through over the weekend. Rain will move in by Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon. The rain could be locally heavy and another good soaking is expected with rain totals of half an inch to over an inch. Temperatures will climb slowly through the 40s Saturday with parts of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas sneaking into the low 50s.





Colder air moves in behind the storm Sunday with clouds lingering. The colder air will arrive during the day and this will tend to hold temperatures steady in the upper 30s or drive them slowly down into the mid-30s.

Clouds will clear out Monday morning with another warming trend taking shape. Highs will be back in the low 50s by Tuesday.