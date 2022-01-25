Tuesday, January 25 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

30° / 11°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 30° 11°

Wednesday

36° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 36° 26°

Thursday

42° / 21°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 21°

Friday

35° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 35° 23°

Saturday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 30°

Sunday

48° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 48° 26°

Monday

54° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 39°

Hourly Forecast

17°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
17°

19°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
19°

21°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
21°

26°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
26°

28°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

30°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

31°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

29°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

25°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

23°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

22°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
22°

21°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
21°

20°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
20°

19°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
19°

19°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
19°

18°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
18°

17°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
17°

16°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
16°

16°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
16°

15°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
15°

14°

6 AM
Clear
0%
14°

14°

7 AM
Clear
0%
14°

Arctic high pressure is settling in today and that will bring us a return to much colder conditions along with lots of sunshine. Highs will struggle as winds come in from the NNE. That stronger breeze will keep afternoon readings in the 20s and 30s. These numbers are well below average for this time of the year so make sure you bundle up out there. Temperatures stay chilly through mid-week with highs topping out in the middle and upper 30s across the Ozarks. It will be bright for our Hump Day as high pressure at the surface continues to move eastward. That will make for warming conditions into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This boundary is also looking to come through dry but will bring a cool-down as we end the workweek. Temps Thursday afternoon climb back toward seasonable norms, rising into the low to mid-40s under more clouds than sun. Clouds diminish behind the disturbance on Friday with the mid-30s on tap Friday afternoon. The rollercoaster ride of our temperatures continues into the weekend with a warm-up on the docket. The 40s and 50s make a return both Saturday and Sunday ahead of our final cold front of the week. This one likely moves in by Sunday and we’re not expecting it to bring moisture to the region at the moment. We also won’t feel a big cool-down behind this one with highs quickly rebounding into the mid-50s by early next week.

Have a great day!

Sunny

Springfield Mo

17°F Sunny Feels like 6°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear skies. Low near 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
11°F Partially clear skies. Low near 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Branson

23°F Sunny Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
18°F Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Harrison

25°F Sunny Feels like 17°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Rolla

12°F Sunny Feels like 0°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
7°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

West Plains

22°F Sunny Feels like 11°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
16°F Generally clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

