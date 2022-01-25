Tuesday, January 25 Evening Forecast

Another arctic air mass has settled in across the Ozarks. This will keep the pattern cold into Wednesday as the high slowly builds in tonight before slipping off to the east Wednesday.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies with temperatures falling off into the teens. Areas closer to Lake of the Ozarks will dip into the upper single digits. Winds will be light, but strong enough to keep wind chills in the teens this evening and single digits closer to morning.

The frigid pattern will relax a little on Wednesday with temperatures climbing above freezing across much of the area during the afternoon. Skies will be sunny too with light winds throughout the day.

The next cold front will draw clouds north back into the area Wednesday night. It looks like there will also be a chance for light snow showers or flurries during the overnight timeframe, mainly south of the interstate. The snow will stick, so a dusting is possible in some areas.

Clouds will hang around across much of the area throughout the day. Some sunshine may try to develop during the afternoon, at least along and north of the interstate. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s.

The warmup on Thursday will be short-lived with another shot of cold coming in as we close out the week. Friday looks mostly sunny but colder with highs in the 30s.

The temperature roller coaster ride will calm down some over the weekend into next week as the jet stream pattern flattens out over the weekend. This will replace the pipeline of cold weather with more of a connection to milder weather. Temperatures over the weekend will warm to near 50° both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine both days.

The warming trend will accelerate on Monday. There will be a bit more cloud cover, but it looks like enough sunshine along with milder air to move afternoon highs well into the 50s with 60s within reach.

The jet stream pattern will evolve into more of a trough in the Western U.S. Monday into Tuesday. This will finally open the Gulf back up to the Ozarks. This will result in cloudier weather on Tuesday with a shot at some showers. A storm will move out of the western trough by Wednesday bringing widespread rain to the Ozarks with the potential for some heavier rain amounts and maybe some thunder. Cold weather will follow the storm for the end of next week.