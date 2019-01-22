Tuesday, January 22 Morning Forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain showers & breezy winds today, light wintry mix tonight ---

Winds are still steady this morning after a gusty day yesterday. Winds have stayed strong because of a big pressure difference over a small area as a strong low sits to our west, and high to our east.

Today that low approaches so clouds will stay thick and winds steady with southerly gusts to 35-40 mph. That will help highs pop into the middle and upper 40's today despite the cloud cover.

Showers arrive by noon at the earliest, expecting rain by dismissal. Rain totals will be light, about 0.25 to 0.5" widespread with totals closer to 0.75" to the southeast.

The cold front arrives by this evening with winds holding steady and shifting to the northwest. These northwest winds will usher in a much colder, Arctic air mass with temps falling below freezing into the teens and twenties tonight.

Therefore, the last of the rain as it exits could change to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow before we dry out by tomorrow morning.

Any wintry precipitation totals will be light, but could create isolated slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks. You'll want to take it easy on your Wednesday morning commute!

Arctic air continues to fill in on Wednesday, we'll have clouds to start with more sunshine tomorrow afternoon. However, with the cold air in place, highs stay in the lower 30's.

Temperatures stay chilly Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 30's under partly cloudy skies. By Thursday afternoon another shot of Arctic air arrives sending temperatures into the teens by Friday morning.

This up and down temperature pattern lasts into early next week as the jet stream pattern (or that fence that separates the warm air and the cold air) stays open with access to cold, Canadian air. This will keep us with waves of cold.

After Thursday night's Arctic plunge temperatures slowly moderate into the upper 30's and lower 40's by Sunday. Then the next wave of cold sends temperatures falling again on Monday afternoon with lows in the teens Monday night.

With each of these waves, a few flurries are possible but any totals would be little to nothing.