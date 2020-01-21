Tuesday, January 21 Morning Forecast

Our Arctic high is gifting us with another frigid start this morning. Lows are back in the teens feeling like the single digits.

That high pressure nudges to the east today, giving way to a steady southerly wind and highs finally above freezing. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures still cool, but warmer than yesterday in the middle and upper 30’s.

Tonight we’ll find increasing clouds, breezy southerly winds, and lows in the upper 20’s.

By sunrise, we’ll have our first piece of our next storm system approaching. This will bring a wintry mix to the I-49 corridor by sunrise, spreading east into the Ozarks through mid-morning.

We’ll likely start with a wintry mix thanks to temperatures slightly below freezing, then “warm” to a cold rain by the afternoon with highs in the middle 30’s.

Another piece of this storm approaches Thursday, giving way to another wintry mix to cold rain. By late Thursday it looks like cold air could start wrapping into the developing storm, giving way to a changeover to snow.

If the storm system tracks to our south, we’ll keep a snow chance on Friday. If it tracks to our north, we’ll keep the messy mix around one more day.

I expect precipitation types to go back and forth as temperatures flirt with freezing overnight, and then warm slightly above freezing during the day. Because of this back and forth, it is hard to pin down totals of snow/ ice, confidence in that forecast is low at this point.

Expect slick roads regardless Wednesday through Friday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast!

Clouds and cold temperatures linger on Saturday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Sunday.