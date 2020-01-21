Tuesday, January 21 Morning Forecast

Weather

Sunshine returns today, messy mix returns tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Arctic high is gifting us with another frigid start this morning. Lows are back in the teens feeling like the single digits.

That high pressure nudges to the east today, giving way to a steady southerly wind and highs finally above freezing. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures still cool, but warmer than yesterday in the middle and upper 30’s.

Tonight we’ll find increasing clouds, breezy southerly winds, and lows in the upper 20’s.

By sunrise, we’ll have our first piece of our next storm system approaching. This will bring a wintry mix to the I-49 corridor by sunrise, spreading east into the Ozarks through mid-morning.

We’ll likely start with a wintry mix thanks to temperatures slightly below freezing, then “warm” to a cold rain by the afternoon with highs in the middle 30’s.

Another piece of this storm approaches Thursday, giving way to another wintry mix to cold rain. By late Thursday it looks like cold air could start wrapping into the developing storm, giving way to a changeover to snow.

If the storm system tracks to our south, we’ll keep a snow chance on Friday. If it tracks to our north, we’ll keep the messy mix around one more day.

I expect precipitation types to go back and forth as temperatures flirt with freezing overnight, and then warm slightly above freezing during the day. Because of this back and forth, it is hard to pin down totals of snow/ ice, confidence in that forecast is low at this point.

Expect slick roads regardless Wednesday through Friday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast!

Clouds and cold temperatures linger on Saturday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

17°F Overcast Feels like 9°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

18°F Overcast Feels like 8°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

20°F Overcast Feels like 10°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

37° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 37° 27°

Wednesday

35° / 32°
Wintry mix of precipitation
Wintry mix of precipitation 60% 35° 32°

Thursday

37° / 30°
Snow showers
Snow showers 70% 37° 30°

Friday

35° / 29°
Snow showers early
Snow showers early 50% 35° 29°

Saturday

37° / 28°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 37° 28°

Sunday

49° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 49° 31°

Monday

53° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 53° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

14°

6 AM
Clear
0%
14°

15°

7 AM
Clear
0%
15°

16°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
16°

20°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
20°

24°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

28°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

31°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
31°

34°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

36°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

37°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

34°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

31°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
28°

28°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
28°

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories