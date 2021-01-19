Tuesday, January 19 Morning Forecast

A cooler Tuesday is on tap in the wake of yesterday’s cold front along with just a little more sunshine. We didn’t see much of it Monday but as drier air works in, more of that will peek out later on this afternoon.

Patchy dense fog is possible early on today thanks to the moisture in the ground from the snowmelt over the last couple of days and the light winds.

With the northwesterly flow, highs will be in the lower 40s for many of us so make sure you grab a jacket. Conditions do continue to clear through the overnight with colder temperatures.

Lows look to dip back into the 20s across the viewing area under partially clear skies. Temperatures then rebound for Hump Day as winds become breezy from the southwest.

Highs will surge back above average, topping out in the 50s. More clouds try to build back in later on in the day as a disturbance tracks toward us. This piece of energy will dive to our south keeping any moisture chances across Arkansas Thursday and Friday. As winds turn back around from the northwest, cooler air will take back over to end the workweek. We’ll drop from the mid-50s Thursday to the mid-40s for Friday afternoon. Saturday is looking chilly but dry right now. Temps look to top out near 40° under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Showers chances return Saturday night as an area of low pressure ejects toward the Ozarks. This system will bring scattered showers and cloudy conditions to end the weekend with more widespread moisture late Sunday. Monday is looking like a washout across the area as the trailing upper-level disturbance works in behind the surface low. That wave will track toward us and bring a solid soaking to Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Stay with us for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fog

Springfield Mo

29°F Fog Feels like 23°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy. Low 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

33°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

36°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fog

Rolla

31°F Fog Feels like 26°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

35°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

43° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 43° 25°

Wednesday

50° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 38°

Thursday

54° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 54° 32°

Friday

44° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 23°

Saturday

41° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 36°

Sunday

55° / 44°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 44°

Monday

52° / 32°
Rain
Rain 60% 52° 32°

Hourly Forecast

29°

8 AM
Foggy
3%
29°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
30°

32°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
32°

35°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
35°

37°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

39°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
39°

40°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
40°

41°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

42°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
41°

39°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
39°

37°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
37°

35°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

34°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
34°

33°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
4%
32°

31°

12 AM
Clear
5%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
5%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
6%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
6%
28°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
28°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
27°

27°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
27°

26°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
26°
