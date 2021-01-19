Tuesday, January 19 Morning Forecast

A cooler Tuesday is on tap in the wake of yesterday’s cold front along with just a little more sunshine. We didn’t see much of it Monday but as drier air works in, more of that will peek out later on this afternoon.

Patchy dense fog is possible early on today thanks to the moisture in the ground from the snowmelt over the last couple of days and the light winds.

With the northwesterly flow, highs will be in the lower 40s for many of us so make sure you grab a jacket. Conditions do continue to clear through the overnight with colder temperatures.

Lows look to dip back into the 20s across the viewing area under partially clear skies. Temperatures then rebound for Hump Day as winds become breezy from the southwest.

Highs will surge back above average, topping out in the 50s. More clouds try to build back in later on in the day as a disturbance tracks toward us. This piece of energy will dive to our south keeping any moisture chances across Arkansas Thursday and Friday. As winds turn back around from the northwest, cooler air will take back over to end the workweek. We’ll drop from the mid-50s Thursday to the mid-40s for Friday afternoon. Saturday is looking chilly but dry right now. Temps look to top out near 40° under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Showers chances return Saturday night as an area of low pressure ejects toward the Ozarks. This system will bring scattered showers and cloudy conditions to end the weekend with more widespread moisture late Sunday. Monday is looking like a washout across the area as the trailing upper-level disturbance works in behind the surface low. That wave will track toward us and bring a solid soaking to Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Stay with us for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer