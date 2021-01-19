Tuesday, January 19 Evening Forecast

Foggy weather this morning gave way to filtered sunshine, and brighter weather than on Monday. Today we were on the backside of a cold front though, and that made for a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

(Photo Credit: Cathy Bales – Eudora, MO)

We’re looking at a warmer trend through Thursday. First, we have to get through a cold night. Skies will clear out with a surface high gliding across the area. Light winds and clear skies will help temperatures tumble into the 20s with the coldest readings near and north of Hwy. 60 where lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

A cold morning Wednesday will come with a fair amount of sunshine ahead of increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb as southwest winds blow in warmer air and afternoon temperatures will top out around 50°.





Clouds will thicken up Wednesday night, especially along and south of the state line where some light rain showers are possible. Skies will be a bit more clear to the north and northwest where low clouds and fog will likely develop by Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures should remain above freezing.

The morning fog and cloudiness Thursday will give way to a bright afternoon with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll end the week on a sunny and chilly note.

A cold morning Saturday will be followed by partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. We’ll hold any chance for rain off until Sunday when a storm will be approaching from the west. Showers will be possible at times, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures will climb despite the cloud cover, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where temperatures should climb into the low 50s.

Rain will become more likely Sunday night with a wet morning expected Monday. The rain should taper off by afternoon with just some light drizzle possible. Temperatures will likely hold steady in the 40s all day. Rain totals Sunday into Monday will range from half an inch north to over an inch to the south.

Clouds will be slow to clear Tuesday and temperatures will remain chilly. Another storm will quickly follow the one on Monday with rain possibly by Wednesday.