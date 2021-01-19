Tuesday, January 19 Evening Forecast

Foggy weather this morning gave way to filtered sunshine, and brighter weather than on Monday. Today we were on the backside of a cold front though, and that made for a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

(Photo Credit: Cathy Bales – Eudora, MO)

We’re looking at a warmer trend through Thursday. First, we have to get through a cold night. Skies will clear out with a surface high gliding across the area. Light winds and clear skies will help temperatures tumble into the 20s with the coldest readings near and north of Hwy. 60 where lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

A cold morning Wednesday will come with a fair amount of sunshine ahead of increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb as southwest winds blow in warmer air and afternoon temperatures will top out around 50°.

Clouds will thicken up Wednesday night, especially along and south of the state line where some light rain showers are possible. Skies will be a bit more clear to the north and northwest where low clouds and fog will likely develop by Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures should remain above freezing.

The morning fog and cloudiness Thursday will give way to a bright afternoon with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

We’ll end the week on a sunny and chilly note.

A cold morning Saturday will be followed by partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. We’ll hold any chance for rain off until Sunday when a storm will be approaching from the west. Showers will be possible at times, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures will climb despite the cloud cover, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where temperatures should climb into the low 50s.

Rain will become more likely Sunday night with a wet morning expected Monday. The rain should taper off by afternoon with just some light drizzle possible. Temperatures will likely hold steady in the 40s all day. Rain totals Sunday into Monday will range from half an inch north to over an inch to the south.

Clouds will be slow to clear Tuesday and temperatures will remain chilly. Another storm will quickly follow the one on Monday with rain possibly by Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low near 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

39° / 24°
Clear
Clear 0% 39° 24°

Wednesday

50° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 37°

Thursday

55° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 55° 28°

Friday

44° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 23°

Saturday

44° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 36°

Sunday

51° / 42°
Showers
Showers 40% 51° 42°

Monday

49° / 35°
Rain
Rain 60% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 PM
Clear
1%
37°

35°

8 PM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

10 PM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

12 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
3%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
5%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
6%
28°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
27°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
27°

27°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
27°

27°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
27°

27°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
27°

31°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

41°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

44°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
47°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°
