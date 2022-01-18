Tuesday, January 18 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 57° 37°

Wednesday

37° /
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 37°

Thursday

20° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 20°

Friday

28° / 16°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 28° 16°

Saturday

39° / 24°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 39° 24°

Sunday

46° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 46° 30°

Monday

56° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
39°

42°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

45°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
51°

53°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

5 PM
Cloudy
3%
52°

49°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
49°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
47°

46°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
45°

45°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
44°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

41°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
41°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

37°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
37°

35°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
35°

We kicked off the workweek with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable conditions. Today looks even nicer with pleasant conditions and fair skies. Temperatures surge back into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon as a stronger southerly breeze develops ahead of our next cold front. As more moisture streams up into the viewing area, we’ll see a little more cloud cover developing later on this afternoon into the evening. Mainly cloudy skies are on tap overnight as the cold front inches closer. As lift increases ahead of the boundary, a few showers start to develop. Moisture chances go up as we head throughout the day tomorrow, especially SE of the metro. Scattered mixed precipitation is possible heading into the afternoon as much colder air takes over. Highs early in the day will start off in the 30s then dip into the 20s and teens by afternoon. Depending on the precipitation rate, there could be some slick spots out there so be careful if you’re traveling later on tomorrow evening. Lows are going to be bitter as we awaken on Thursday with temps in the single digits. For the most part, this boundary pushes through the Ozarks dry but a stray shower or two is a possibility, especially south of metro. High pressure takes over for the latter half of the week which does keep us on the colder side of things. Highs stay well below average on Thursday and Friday both with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine prevails as well through this coming weekend with highs starting to rebound. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the 30s and 40s with the 50s making a return by early next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

35°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds. A few showers possible late. Low 37F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
37°F Increasing clouds. A few showers possible late. Low 37F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

29°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

36°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

36°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

32°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

