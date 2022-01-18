Tuesday, January 18 Morning Forecast

We kicked off the workweek with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable conditions. Today looks even nicer with pleasant conditions and fair skies. Temperatures surge back into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon as a stronger southerly breeze develops ahead of our next cold front. As more moisture streams up into the viewing area, we’ll see a little more cloud cover developing later on this afternoon into the evening. Mainly cloudy skies are on tap overnight as the cold front inches closer. As lift increases ahead of the boundary, a few showers start to develop. Moisture chances go up as we head throughout the day tomorrow, especially SE of the metro. Scattered mixed precipitation is possible heading into the afternoon as much colder air takes over. Highs early in the day will start off in the 30s then dip into the 20s and teens by afternoon. Depending on the precipitation rate, there could be some slick spots out there so be careful if you’re traveling later on tomorrow evening. Lows are going to be bitter as we awaken on Thursday with temps in the single digits. For the most part, this boundary pushes through the Ozarks dry but a stray shower or two is a possibility, especially south of metro. High pressure takes over for the latter half of the week which does keep us on the colder side of things. Highs stay well below average on Thursday and Friday both with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine prevails as well through this coming weekend with highs starting to rebound. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the 30s and 40s with the 50s making a return by early next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer