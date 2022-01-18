Tuesday, January 18 Evening Forecast

Much of the snow has melted away with afternoon temperatures Tuesday warming well into the 50s. Whatever’s left will freeze back up as we go into frigid freefall mode Wednesday.

Much of tonight, will remain fairly mild for January with temperatures slowly dropping into the low 40s. An arctic front will push south across the area before sunrise with temperatures dropping by sunrise.

I expect temperatures in Springfield to be heading south of freezing by late morning before falling through the 20s during the afternoon. The cold will come with brisk northerly winds and that will drive wind chills down into the low teens by late afternoon. The cold will come with a chance for some wintry weather in some areas too.

A light mist will develop Wednesday morning in the wake of the front south of the interstate. This will transition to some patchy freezing drizzle by early afternoon as temperatures drop below freezing across Southern Missouri and then Northern Arkansas. As upper-level moisture comes into play, some snow showers will also break out early in the afternoon, becoming more widespread across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas as the afternoon progresses. The snow will taper off to flurries Wednesday evening.







The risk of wintry weather should be confined to areas along and south of the interstate where a dusting to half an inch of snow is expected. Locally, there could be a few spots with amounts approaching 1″. Travel impacts will remain pretty limited with this event, but we may see roads become slick in spots by late afternoon as temperatures tumble and we lose daylight.





Already cold temperatures will get even colder Wednesday night with temperatures slipping into the upper single digits and teens. Winds will remain brisk out of the north producing wind chills below zero by Thursday morning.

Clouds will thin out Thursday with mostly sunny skies developing, but temperatures will remain frigid with highs in the upper teens and 20s across the area.





Another frigid night will follow as readings slip back into the upper single digits and teens by Friday morning. Wind chills won’t be as brutal though with winds expected to be very light.

Sunny skies Friday may lure you outside, but it will remain cold. Most of the area will experience highs below freezing as the arctic air mass holds on across the Ozarks.





The cold will loosen its grip over the area this weekend. Temperatures will climb above freezing Saturday afternoon, but highs will still only be in the 30s. Skies will be rather cloudy throughout much of the day too.

Sunday looks warmer as a clipper drops southeast across the region. This will lead to a pop in temperatures with highs in the 40s across much of the area.

Another clipper will drop southeast across the region Monday. This will keep winds out of the southwest, with even warmer weather expected. Highs in the 50s are within reach given the setup.

The warmup will once again be blunted by another blast of arctic air by Tuesday of next week. This will likely result in temperatures diving well below freezing during the day.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play