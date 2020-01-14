Tuesday, January 14 Morning Forecast

Patchy to Dense Fog this morning, the warming trend continues —

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties east of Highway 65 and south of I-44 until 8 AM. Leave extra time for your morning commute and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.





Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

We are in a quiet pattern through the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the 60’s. A cold front will swing through the Ozarks bringing colder conditions and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Thursday, temperatures will only top off in the middle 40’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing showers and maybe a wintry mix.

Showers return for the day on Friday. As of right now, it looks like heavy rain will be the primary threat with maybe a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain is expected to continue into early Saturday morning with clearing skies and cold conditions with temperatures dropping through the 40’s during the day.