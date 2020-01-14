Tuesday, January 14 Morning Forecast

Patchy to Dense Fog this morning, the warming trend continues —

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for counties east of Highway 65 and south of I-44 until 8 AM. Leave extra time for your morning commute and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy but warmer. Temperatures will top off in the lower 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

We are in a quiet pattern through the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the 60’s. A cold front will swing through the Ozarks bringing colder conditions and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30’s.

Thursday, temperatures will only top off in the middle 40’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing showers and maybe a wintry mix.

Showers return for the day on Friday. As of right now, it looks like heavy rain will be the primary threat with maybe a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain is expected to continue into early Saturday morning with clearing skies and cold conditions with temperatures dropping through the 40’s during the day.

Overcast

Springfield

41°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Branson

32°F Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

30°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 47°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 53° 47°

Wednesday

60° / 27°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 60° 27°

Thursday

43° / 31°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 43° 31°

Friday

51° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 51° 49°

Saturday

53° / 26°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 53° 26°

Sunday

38° / 25°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 38° 25°

Monday

40° / 20°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 40° 20°

