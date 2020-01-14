Tuesday, January 14 Evening Forecast

Clouds have been very tough to shake for very long the past several days. This will remain the case through the rest of the week as we gear up for the next storm by Friday, a storm that could bring some ice as the storm moves in.

For tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and more fog development, especially near and south of the interstate where visibilities could get rather low. Temperatures won’t fall much, dropping into the 40s for lows.

A front will move through on Wednesday with cloudy skies and some fog to start the day. Temperatures will rise into the 50s north and 60s south before cooling off by mid to late afternoon. The front might squeeze out a few lights showers, mainly south of the interstate. Clouds will tend to thin out from northwest to southeast during the afternoon hours.

Colder air will move in behind the front setting the stage for a chilly Thursday. High cloudiness will quickly move back in by Thursday morning tempering how warm we can get with highs only in the low 40s.

The cold air will remain in place as the next storm moves in. Clouds won’t let temperatures bottom out Thursday night, but readings are still expected to slip a little below freezing in many spots north of Hwy. 60, especially as precipitation tries to set in. This will lead to a narrow window of time with a light wintry mix. The precipitation could start as light snow and sleet before quickly changing to light freezing rain late Thursday night.

PATTERN FRIDAY MORNING

As moisture builds in, temperatures will slowly rise back above freezing Friday morning from southwest to northeast. Enough freezing rain could fall for a light glaze of ice accumulation north of Hwy. 60. Closer to Central Missouri, or north of Hwy. 54, is where a tenth of an inch to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation looks possible. A cold rain will develop in those areas too by afternoon Friday. This will limit any ice impacts. Ice impacts look more significant toward I-70.

ICE POSSIBLE FOR SOME FRIDAY MORNING

The cold rain will continue through Friday afternoon and Friday night. Rain totals of a half an inch to an inch and a half are expected with this storm with the higher amounts generally north of the interstate.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day with a midnight high Friday night of 46°. Saturday’s high will occur before sunrise Saturday as temperatures warm into the low 50s. Readings will quickly fall back into the upper 30s behind the front Saturday morning. Clouds will clear out with afternoon sunshine pushing temperatures back into the low 40s.

A cold stretch of weather will follow as an arctic air mass gradually builds south into the area by early next week. Sunday will be cold with mostly cloudy skies preventing temperatures from warming out of the 30s. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with Tuesday looking sunnier. Morning lows both days could be in the upper teens with highs in the low to mid-30s.