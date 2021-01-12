Tuesday, January 12 Morning Forecast

A much warmer Tuesday is on the docket as high pressure has taken over the region. As it shifts eastward, the southwesterly flow will take over, bringing milder air to the Ozarks. Highs will top out in the 50s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Even with the clear sky and somewhat light winds, temps will hang above average overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper 20s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the next 7 ahead of our next cold front. Highs will likely climb into the mid and upper 50s throughout the viewing area as the breeze increases a bit from the southwest. Sunshine will hold as well so make sure you get out and enjoy it. This boundary tracks in Thursday bringing more cloud cover and the chance of moisture. Rain/snow showers are on the table by evening and they will remain possible past dark. A trailing piece of energy in the atmosphere sinks through the region on Friday bringing another round of flurries and snow showers with highs dipping back into the 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected but it’s something we’ll be watching through the next couple of days. We’ll keep that threat of passing flurries on Saturday with some peeks of sunshine now again. Temperatures stay cold through the third weekend of the New Year with highs hanging out in the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday. Monday is looking a little milder ahead of yet another disturbance. As a result, we’ll see a little more cloud cover to kick-start next week with highs topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

52° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 52° 27°

Wednesday

56° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 56° 37°

Thursday

45° / 30°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 45° 30°

Friday

37° / 26°
Flurries
Flurries 30% 37° 26°

Saturday

36° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 36° 26°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 42° 27°

Monday

47° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 47° 31°

