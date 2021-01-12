Tuesday, January 12 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and southwest winds boosted temperatures today into the low 50s after a long stretch of cold and cloudy weather. The warm-up will continue through Wednesday ahead of the next cold wave.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature a bit more high cloudiness. Winds will be breezier too with highs in the mid 50s.

A cold front will be knocking on the door by Thursday morning. Clouds will arrive with the front with a chance for some sprinkles or light showers behind the front from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures looking chillier too.

The trough that will deliver the front on Thursday will expand to encompass the eastern half of the nation Friday into the weekend. The storm helping to carve out the trough will generate a chance for flurries or snow showers Friday into Friday night. Some very light accumulations look possible Friday night, mainly closer to Central Missouri. Flurries may linger into Saturday morning, clouds will linger most of the day. Highs both Friday and Saturday will only be in the 30s.





There will be another moisture starved system moving through early Sunday. Clouds will tend to clear out later in the day with temperatures climbing into the low 40s.

Clouds will return on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday into Tuesday. Can’t completely rule out some precipitation during the timeframe, but chances look low. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.