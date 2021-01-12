Tuesday, January 12 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and southwest winds boosted temperatures today into the low 50s after a long stretch of cold and cloudy weather. The warm-up will continue through Wednesday ahead of the next cold wave.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature a bit more high cloudiness. Winds will be breezier too with highs in the mid 50s.

A cold front will be knocking on the door by Thursday morning. Clouds will arrive with the front with a chance for some sprinkles or light showers behind the front from late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures looking chillier too.

The trough that will deliver the front on Thursday will expand to encompass the eastern half of the nation Friday into the weekend. The storm helping to carve out the trough will generate a chance for flurries or snow showers Friday into Friday night. Some very light accumulations look possible Friday night, mainly closer to Central Missouri. Flurries may linger into Saturday morning, clouds will linger most of the day. Highs both Friday and Saturday will only be in the 30s.

There will be another moisture starved system moving through early Sunday. Clouds will tend to clear out later in the day with temperatures climbing into the low 40s.

Clouds will return on Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday into Tuesday. Can’t completely rule out some precipitation during the timeframe, but chances look low. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

35°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
28°F Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

35°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F A mostly clear sky. Low 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

31°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 51° 28°

Wednesday

55° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 55° 37°

Thursday

48° / 30°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 48° 30°

Friday

36° / 26°
Flurries
Flurries 30% 36° 26°

Saturday

36° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 36° 26°

Sunday

43° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 43° 28°

Monday

46° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 46° 28°

Hourly Forecast

39°

8 PM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

9 PM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

10 PM
Clear
2%
36°

32°

11 PM
Clear
2%
32°

32°

12 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

2 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

3 AM
Clear
6%
31°

31°

4 AM
Clear
6%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
6%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
7%
31°

31°

7 AM
Clear
7%
31°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
31°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
35°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
39°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

49°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
49°

46°

6 PM
Clear
2%
46°

44°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
44°
