Tuesday, January 11 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 33°

Wednesday

55° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 55° 34°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 33°

Friday

45° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 45° 30°

Saturday

35° / 21°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 40% 35° 21°

Sunday

41° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 41° 25°

Monday

41° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 41° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
39°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

37°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

37°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

36°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
36°

36°

7 AM
Clear
3%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
36°

A big jump in our temps takes place today as breezy southerly winds kick. Afternoon readings surge back into the low to mid-50s along with lots of sunshine. Temperatures stay well above average for this time of the year as we hit mid-week but we do begin to see some higher clouds. Those high clouds will stream in ahead of a weak front that looks to move in on Thursday. At the moment, it’s looking to come through dry with temps just dropping a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance begins to approach the region on Friday and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. As this clipper-system sinks southward, it’s going to coincide with some colder air and that is leading to the potential for rain and snow. The track is going to be key because right now, it’s looking like we’ll be on the warmer side of the system a little bit longer. If the area of low-pressure dives southward to our west sooner, then we’ll be able to tap into the colder air. Minor accumulations are a possibility and it’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. Temps rebound some as we end the weekend with highs rounding out toward seasonable norms, climbing back into the low to mid-40s. High pressure takes back over into next week which leads to more sunshine and seasonable conditions.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

30°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

28°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

30°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

30°F Sunny Feels like 20°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

31°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

