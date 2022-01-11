Tuesday, January 11 Evening Forecast

The January thaw is on. Temperatures climbed well into the 50s Tuesday afternoon with a few spots threatening 60°. The milder weather will hang around through Wednesday and Thursday before we take another wintry dive this weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find some high cloudiness and a bit more wind. This will keep temperatures out of the 20s with lows near freezing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be an increase in high cloudiness later in the day as a cold front approaches the area.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Thursday, but skies will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will again warm into the 50s.

Colder air and cloud cover will make for a chillier finish to the week. Temperatures Friday will only climb into the 40s with clouds thickening up during the day.

A storm will approach the area Friday night bringing a chance for some wintry weather to the area. The exact track of the storm is still uncertain, but it appears it may track far enough west to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to the area later Friday night before a changeover to wet snow. Snow would continue into Saturday morning before tapering off later in the day. IF this track holds then snow accumulations are possible. If the storm tracks further north and east then the focus for any snow would be more north and east of the Ozarks.

What’s more certain is that it will be quite a bit colder with highs only in the 30s.

We’ll wrap up the weekend with mostly sunny and cold conditions Sunday.

Temperatures will remain chilly through MLK Day, but the day looks dry and mostly sunny.

Temperatures should moderate by Tuesday with highs back in the 50s. Colder weather will settle back into the area late next week.