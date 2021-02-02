Tuesday, February Evening Forecast

Groundhog Day started cloudy over much of the area, giving way to sunny skies by noon. Temperatures rebounded nicely with the afternoon sun pushing temperatures well into the 40s.

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday into Thursday before we descend back into a cold pattern.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly starry skies with temperatures dipping into the 20s to low 30s.

Skies will remain bright on Wednesday with just a few passing high clouds. Winds will pick up out of the south with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Highs near 60° are on the table for areas near I-49. Wednesday is shaping up to be our nicest day of the week.





By Thursday, clouds will roll in ahead of a strong cold front. The front will sweep across I-44 shortly after noon. Temperatures will warm into the 50s ahead of the front, tumbling back into the 30s by late afternoon behind the front. There will also be a quick round of rain showers as the front moves through followed by gusty winds that will approach 40 mph.







Temperatures will continue to tumble Thursday night into the low to mid-20s by morning. Friday looks bright and chilly with afternoon highs in the 40s.

The pattern this weekend into next week will feature a lot of cold air developing and lurking across Canada into the northern tier of the Lower 48. Waves of arctic air will brush our area with the first wave arriving Saturday into Saturday night. This wave will come with a chance of light rain showers that change over to light snow as the colder air pours in. Some light accumulations look possible late in the day Saturday into Saturday night.

By Sunday, arctic air will settle in across the Ozarks with morning lows in the upper single digits to teens. Temperatures will climb into the 20s under partly sunny skies.

The pattern looks dry into Monday with the cold easing a bit. Another surge of cold air will move in Monday night into Tuesday and it looks like it may come with more wintry weather.

The overall pattern has a cold look through Valentine’s Day and with the cold air in place, additional shots at wintry weather are possible.