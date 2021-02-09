Tuesday, February 9 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another wintry day is in store across the Ozarks after we began the week with widespread freezing drizzle and icy conditions. We’ll catch a little break today but the clouds are going to hold and temps will struggle to make it into the lower 20s across SW Missouri.

It’ll be just a little warmer down across the stateline into the Natural State with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northeasterly flow at the surface will try and keep our temps cold but we still can’t completely tap into the Arctic airmass situated to our north.

Spotty freezing drizzle is still possible early on but most of the day will be dry. Roads are slick out there this AM so you’re going to want to allow a good chunk of extra time for your commute. You’ll also need a good 5 mins or so to scrape your car off if you have to head in.

Overnight is when some heavier precip. re-develops as our next disturbance moves into the area. This one is going to bring an icy mix once again tonight last into Wednesday. For the southern half of the viewing area, the majority of the moisture will fall as light freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. To the north of the interstate, there’s a better chance of light snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

Accumulations of snow are on the order of 0.5″ or so with a light glaze of ice possible. In the metro, 0.10″ of ice is possible with the heavier amounts out to the south and east.

That’s where we find a Winter Storm Watch for Izard, Stone, Sharp, Howell, and Oregon Co. from late tonight into Wednesday night. The majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Springfield tonight through early Thursday.

As this disturbance continues to track through, a few snow showers are on the table for our Friday eve but it’s going to be brutal. Temps will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s with winds chills likely in the single digits. The Arctic air continues to seep southward this weekend with highs only in the teens and single digits. Lows will likely dip close to 0 with some spots dipping into the sub-zero realm both Sunday and Monday mornings.

We’re tracking another couple of disturbances this weekend into early next week as well. Light snow is possible Saturday which is something we’ll be watching closely. The next one arrives late Monday, bringing a round of light snowfall once again. Minor accumulations are possible with these two systems but it’s too early to talk about specific amounts at the moment. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

18°F Cloudy Feels like 7°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Freezing drizzle/wintry mix likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 60%.
19°F Mainly cloudy. Freezing drizzle/wintry mix likely. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip. 60%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

24°F Fog Feels like 18°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Harrison

27°F Fog Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Cloudy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

15°F Cloudy Feels like 5°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
17°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

26°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

21° / 19°
Freezing Drizzle
Freezing Drizzle 30% 21° 19°

Wednesday

25° / 15°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 60% 25° 15°

Thursday

23° / 10°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 23° 10°

Friday

18° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 18°

Saturday

16° / -1°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 16° -1°

Sunday

11° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 11°

Monday

12° /
PM Snow Showers
PM Snow Showers 33% 12°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

17°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
17°

17°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
17°

17°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
17°

19°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
19°

20°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
20°

22°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
22°

23°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
23°

24°

2 PM
Cloudy
9%
24°

24°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
24°

24°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
24°

24°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
24°

24°

6 PM
Cloudy
9%
24°

24°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
24°

24°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
24°

24°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
24°

24°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
24°

24°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
24°

24°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
24°

24°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
24°

24°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
24°

24°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
24°

24°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
24°

24°

5 AM
Cloudy
21%
24°

24°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
24°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100