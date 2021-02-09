Tuesday, February 9 Morning Forecast

Another wintry day is in store across the Ozarks after we began the week with widespread freezing drizzle and icy conditions. We’ll catch a little break today but the clouds are going to hold and temps will struggle to make it into the lower 20s across SW Missouri.

It’ll be just a little warmer down across the stateline into the Natural State with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northeasterly flow at the surface will try and keep our temps cold but we still can’t completely tap into the Arctic airmass situated to our north.

Spotty freezing drizzle is still possible early on but most of the day will be dry. Roads are slick out there this AM so you’re going to want to allow a good chunk of extra time for your commute. You’ll also need a good 5 mins or so to scrape your car off if you have to head in.

Overnight is when some heavier precip. re-develops as our next disturbance moves into the area. This one is going to bring an icy mix once again tonight last into Wednesday. For the southern half of the viewing area, the majority of the moisture will fall as light freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow. To the north of the interstate, there’s a better chance of light snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle at times.

Accumulations of snow are on the order of 0.5″ or so with a light glaze of ice possible. In the metro, 0.10″ of ice is possible with the heavier amounts out to the south and east.

That’s where we find a Winter Storm Watch for Izard, Stone, Sharp, Howell, and Oregon Co. from late tonight into Wednesday night. The majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Springfield tonight through early Thursday.

As this disturbance continues to track through, a few snow showers are on the table for our Friday eve but it’s going to be brutal. Temps will struggle to get out of the upper teens and lower 20s with winds chills likely in the single digits. The Arctic air continues to seep southward this weekend with highs only in the teens and single digits. Lows will likely dip close to 0 with some spots dipping into the sub-zero realm both Sunday and Monday mornings.

We’re tracking another couple of disturbances this weekend into early next week as well. Light snow is possible Saturday which is something we’ll be watching closely. The next one arrives late Monday, bringing a round of light snowfall once again. Minor accumulations are possible with these two systems but it’s too early to talk about specific amounts at the moment. Stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer