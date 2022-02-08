High pressure is taking over across the region and that will lead to quite a nice Tuesday for us. Winds have turned back around from the south to southwest which brings an even bigger boost to our temps this afternoon. The upper 50s and lower 60s are on tap along with plenty of sun. A stronger breeze develops ahead of our next cold front which arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures are going to remain well above average for the afternoon, topping out in the mid-50s. The cooler air takes over by Thursday with highs falling back down to where they should be for early February. Highs for our Friday Eve look to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big rebound is in store by Friday though ahead of our second cold front of the week. Ahead of that front, milder air streams our way but so does more moisture. That will lead to an increase in clouds. We can expect the upper 50s and lower 60s once again ahead of an Arctic shot of air for the weekend. The colder air will be progressive though with the only cold day being Saturday. Temps by Saturday afternoon will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. The clouds linger early in the day but will decrease throughout the day as drier air continues to work in. Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable for any Super Bowl parties that you may be attending. Look for sunny skies combined with highs in the 40s. Sunshine-filled skies hold as we progress into early next week with highs on Valentine’s Day expected to rise into the mid-40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer