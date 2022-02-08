The big thaw continues, and it got a nice boost today with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The combination of sunshine and warmer temperatures has erased most of the snow in sunny areas and south-facing hillsides and it’s begun to eat away at snow cover in shadier areas too. The melt will continue through the end of the week with temperatures running above to well above average.

For tonight, we’ll find a quick wave of clouds this evening, otherwise, skies will remain clear. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s by morning.

Temperatures Wednesday will be a little cooler but still nice for February with afternoon highs in the 50s again. Skies will remain mostly clear.





Another cold front will dive through the area Wednesday night, trimming back temperatures a bit more. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s and 50s with morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies.

A stronger cold front will dive toward the Ozarks Friday. Breezy southwest winds will blow in some milder weather ahead of the front. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon with partly sunny skies throughout the day.





The cold front will usher in a quick shot of frigid weather for the weekend. Saturday will be bright and cold with highs near freezing and wind chills in the teens. Temperatures will tumble into the teens Saturday night. The cold will ease by Sunday afternoon as winds switch around to the southwest ahead of yet another cold front.

We’ll start the upcoming week chilly. Valentines Day looks bright with highs in the 40s. Another big pop in temperatures is expected Tuesday as winds switch back around to the south. The pattern will remain quiet and dry through Tuesday, but will likely turn stormier over the second half of next week. We’re keeping an eye on a pattern shift by the middle of next week that has a similar look to last week’s pattern. Heavier rain and some wintry weather may be on the table in the Wednesday to Friday timeframe.