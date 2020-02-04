Tuesday, February 4 Morning Forecast

Light icing possible tonight, Winter Storm Watch in effect for Wednesday

A cold front is sitting across the Ozarks this morning. Rain — at times heavy — is coming down to the southeast of I-44.

Temperatures northwest of the interstate and behind the front are tumbling. Cold air is sliding into the Ozarks, warmest highs are occurring this morning. Colder upper 30’s are expected by this afternoon.

As temps tumble, lingering showers will change to a wintry mix of sleet/ freezing rain and maybe even from light snow. This change will happen from NW to SE, with isolated slick spots possible overnight as temps tumble into the upper 20’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect overnight tonight along/ north of the interstate for this icing concern. Ice totals of a glaze and snow totals of 1″ or less are possible. Isolated slick spots are possible by morning.

But…we’re not done.

By Wednesday afternoon a bigger swath of snow comes in. Intensity could be moderate to heavy at times.

WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for counties along/ northwest of I-44 on Wednesday where there’s an increasing likelihood of 3-6″ of snow. What this means is you need to think now about your travel plans/ needs as they will likely be impacted by Wednesday afternoon – night.

Generally, expect 2-5″ snow northwest of I-44, totals of 1-2″ or less southeast. More rain/ icing is likely with warmer temps southeast of the interstate.

Snow tapers off by Thursday morning.

It stays cold with highs in the 30’s Thursday afternoon. We’ll find a gradual warming trend late week with highs back in the 40’s by the weekend.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening will change to a light mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
29°F Rain showers this evening will change to a light mixture of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow or sleet may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
33°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow or sleet may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
32°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
29°F A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
33°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 29°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 40% 40° 29°

Wednesday

31° / 22°
Periods of snow
Periods of snow 60% 31° 22°

Thursday

34° / 23°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 34° 23°

Friday

39° / 26°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 39° 26°

Saturday

40° / 27°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 40° 27°

Sunday

47° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 47° 37°

Monday

48° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 48° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

6 AM
Showers
50%
43°

42°

7 AM
Showers
50%
42°

43°

8 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

9 AM
Showers
50%
43°

45°

10 AM
Showers
40%
45°

39°

11 AM
Showers
50%
39°

39°

12 PM
Light Rain
70%
39°

38°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
38°

37°

2 PM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

3 PM
Light Rain
70%
37°

37°

4 PM
Light Rain
60%
37°

37°

5 PM
Light Rain
70%
37°

35°

6 PM
Showers
50%
35°

35°

7 PM
Showers
50%
35°

34°

8 PM
Showers
50%
34°

33°

9 PM
Showers
50%
33°

32°

10 PM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
32°

31°

11 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

31°

4 AM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
31°

31°

5 AM
Light Wintry Mix
60%
31°

