Tuesday, February 4 Morning Forecast

A cold front is sitting across the Ozarks this morning. Rain — at times heavy — is coming down to the southeast of I-44.

Temperatures northwest of the interstate and behind the front are tumbling. Cold air is sliding into the Ozarks, warmest highs are occurring this morning. Colder upper 30’s are expected by this afternoon.

As temps tumble, lingering showers will change to a wintry mix of sleet/ freezing rain and maybe even from light snow. This change will happen from NW to SE, with isolated slick spots possible overnight as temps tumble into the upper 20’s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect overnight tonight along/ north of the interstate for this icing concern. Ice totals of a glaze and snow totals of 1″ or less are possible. Isolated slick spots are possible by morning.

But…we’re not done.

By Wednesday afternoon a bigger swath of snow comes in. Intensity could be moderate to heavy at times.

WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for counties along/ northwest of I-44 on Wednesday where there’s an increasing likelihood of 3-6″ of snow. What this means is you need to think now about your travel plans/ needs as they will likely be impacted by Wednesday afternoon – night.

Generally, expect 2-5″ snow northwest of I-44, totals of 1-2″ or less southeast. More rain/ icing is likely with warmer temps southeast of the interstate.

Snow tapers off by Thursday morning.

It stays cold with highs in the 30’s Thursday afternoon. We’ll find a gradual warming trend late week with highs back in the 40’s by the weekend.