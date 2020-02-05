Tuesday, February 3 Evening Forecast

Biggest winter storm in 5 years possible for parts of Southern Missouri near the interstate.

Winter Weather Advisory for tonight for areas along and north of the interstate.

Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday through early Thursday morning along and north of the interstate.

WINTER STORM WARNING

Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday through early Thursday morning from Northwest Arkansas across South Central Missouri.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WEDNESDAY

All eyes will be on the thermometer tonight as the freezing line slowly slips south. It should make it south of the intestate by late evening and down to just south of Hwy. 60 by Wednesday morning. Drizzle will continue this evening changing to freezing drizzle as temperatures drop below freezing. Areas closer to Central Missouri will likely see a changeover to very light snow. Wintry accumulations will be very light tonight with just a very light glaze expected and possibly a dusting of snow near and north of Hwy. 54. Roads will remain mainly wet, but slick areas could develop on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

A winter storm will quickly develop across the area Wednesday morning. Snow will fall north of the interstate with a mixture of snow and sleet along and just south of the interstate. Areas further south down to about a Berryville, AR, to West Plains, MO, line will see a wintry mix. It could very well be just a cold rain with sleet mixing in on the southern edge of this zone. The precipitation will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly as light snow across much of the area with a transition to light snow and freezing drizzle across North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri late in the night.

The threat of light snow showers and flurries will continue past sunrise, possibly well into the afternoon with little or no additional accumulation. Temperatures aren’t going to budge much with snow on the ground and clouds in the sky. Highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Snow totals through Thursday morning will be heaviest near and north of the interstate where 4 to 6″ is expected. Locally higher amounts over 6″ are possible, especially over Southwest Missouri. Totals will fall off into the 2 to 4″ range north of an Osceola, MO, to Versailles, MO, line. Totals will also quickly fall off south of the interstate where sleet and freezing rain will cut into accumulations. Berryville, AR, to Eminence, MO, will be the 1″ line with totals falling off to no more than a dusting over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY

Road conditions on Wednesday are tough to forecast. On the one hand, we’ll have steady snow and sleet coming down, but with daylight and air temperatures near freezing it may be tough to accumulate on roads. Roads may be slushy at worst with a possibility that they are mainly wet. Once we lose daylight and with temperatures falling back into the 20s, roads will quickly become slick and snow-covered as light snow continues. Slick road conditions will hang around into Thursday and possibly into Friday morning where snow cover is deeper and roads remain untreated.

Pattern stays cold into the weekend with snow cover helping chill temperatures until it melts away. Friday will be our first opportunity to begin melting the snow with partly sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 30s over snow cover with highs in the low 40s elsewhere.

There will be another quick round of winter weather potential Friday night into early Saturday as a weak storm moves through, and it could bring some light snow to parts of the area. The snow will make a quick exit Saturday morning with clearing skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We should finish off most of the remaining snow cover Sunday with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Another round of chilly and wet weather will follow the following week. It looks like rain on Monday, but we’ll have to keep an eye on temperatures Tuesday as colder air tries to slip into the area, possibly changing rain over to a light wintry mix Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

33°F Overcast Feels like 24°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with a light wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Cloudy early with a light wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
13 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

36°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
34°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
33°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

32°F Overcast Feels like 23°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
30°F Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
33°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 30°
Cloudy with a light wintry mix
Cloudy with a light wintry mix 40% 40° 30°

Wednesday

32° / 24°
Snow likely
Snow likely 70% 32° 24°

Thursday

30° / 19°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 30° 19°

Friday

39° / 26°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 39° 26°

Saturday

39° / 22°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 39° 22°

Sunday

47° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 37°

Monday

48° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 48° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 PM
Showers
50%
33°

32°

10 PM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
32°

31°

11 PM
Snow Showers
40%
31°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

31°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

31°

4 AM
Light Wintry Mix
40%
31°

31°

5 AM
Light Wintry Mix
60%
31°

31°

6 AM
Snow
80%
31°

29°

7 AM
Wintry Mix
90%
29°

29°

8 AM
Snow
90%
29°

29°

9 AM
Snow
90%
29°

30°

10 AM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

11 AM
Wintry Mix
100%
30°

30°

12 PM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

1 PM
Snow
90%
30°

30°

2 PM
Snow
80%
30°

31°

3 PM
Light Snow
70%
31°

31°

4 PM
Snow Showers
60%
31°

30°

5 PM
Snow Showers
60%
30°

29°

6 PM
Snow Showers
50%
29°

29°

7 PM
Snow Showers
60%
29°

29°

8 PM
Light Snow
60%
29°

