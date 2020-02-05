Tuesday, February 3 Evening Forecast

Biggest winter storm in 5 years possible for parts of Southern Missouri near the interstate.

Winter Weather Advisory for tonight for areas along and north of the interstate.

Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday through early Thursday morning along and north of the interstate.

WINTER STORM WARNING

Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday through early Thursday morning from Northwest Arkansas across South Central Missouri.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WEDNESDAY

All eyes will be on the thermometer tonight as the freezing line slowly slips south. It should make it south of the intestate by late evening and down to just south of Hwy. 60 by Wednesday morning. Drizzle will continue this evening changing to freezing drizzle as temperatures drop below freezing. Areas closer to Central Missouri will likely see a changeover to very light snow. Wintry accumulations will be very light tonight with just a very light glaze expected and possibly a dusting of snow near and north of Hwy. 54. Roads will remain mainly wet, but slick areas could develop on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

A winter storm will quickly develop across the area Wednesday morning. Snow will fall north of the interstate with a mixture of snow and sleet along and just south of the interstate. Areas further south down to about a Berryville, AR, to West Plains, MO, line will see a wintry mix. It could very well be just a cold rain with sleet mixing in on the southern edge of this zone. The precipitation will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly as light snow across much of the area with a transition to light snow and freezing drizzle across North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri late in the night.

The threat of light snow showers and flurries will continue past sunrise, possibly well into the afternoon with little or no additional accumulation. Temperatures aren’t going to budge much with snow on the ground and clouds in the sky. Highs will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Snow totals through Thursday morning will be heaviest near and north of the interstate where 4 to 6″ is expected. Locally higher amounts over 6″ are possible, especially over Southwest Missouri. Totals will fall off into the 2 to 4″ range north of an Osceola, MO, to Versailles, MO, line. Totals will also quickly fall off south of the interstate where sleet and freezing rain will cut into accumulations. Berryville, AR, to Eminence, MO, will be the 1″ line with totals falling off to no more than a dusting over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY

Road conditions on Wednesday are tough to forecast. On the one hand, we’ll have steady snow and sleet coming down, but with daylight and air temperatures near freezing it may be tough to accumulate on roads. Roads may be slushy at worst with a possibility that they are mainly wet. Once we lose daylight and with temperatures falling back into the 20s, roads will quickly become slick and snow-covered as light snow continues. Slick road conditions will hang around into Thursday and possibly into Friday morning where snow cover is deeper and roads remain untreated.

Pattern stays cold into the weekend with snow cover helping chill temperatures until it melts away. Friday will be our first opportunity to begin melting the snow with partly sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 30s over snow cover with highs in the low 40s elsewhere.

There will be another quick round of winter weather potential Friday night into early Saturday as a weak storm moves through, and it could bring some light snow to parts of the area. The snow will make a quick exit Saturday morning with clearing skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We should finish off most of the remaining snow cover Sunday with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Another round of chilly and wet weather will follow the following week. It looks like rain on Monday, but we’ll have to keep an eye on temperatures Tuesday as colder air tries to slip into the area, possibly changing rain over to a light wintry mix Tuesday into Wednesday.