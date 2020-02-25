Tuesday, February 25 Morning Forecast

Cooler and cloudy today, snow arrives tonight

We’re starting out cloudy and colder with some patchy drizzle at the bus stop.

This afternoon, we’ll keep cloudy skies, north winds, and much cooler lower 40’s. Sandwiched between two systems, it’ll just be hard to shake the clouds.

Our next storm is already starting to creep in. We’ll find rain showers late this afternoon/ evening. Rain changes to snow as temperatures cool tonight. Expect snow showers to make it as far south as the state line. Snow should taper off around sunrise.

Snow totals will be light with most locations getting less than 1″. Totals closer to 1-2″ are possible in central MO. With road temperatures still fairly warm, widespread road impacts are not likely but isolated slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses — those cool first.

Snow exits in the morning but steady north winds keep us mostly cloudy and cold. Highs get stuck in the middle 30’s. Lows dip into the upper teens by Thursday morning.

We’ll find temperatures recovering back into the 40’s by Thursday and Friday with a few clouds. A few, quick-hitting, light showers will be possible both days but most of us stay dry.

Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 50’s on Saturday. Expect increasing clouds on Sunday ahead of our next rain chance Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Wind
24 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with some light snow. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

42° / 28°
Chance of afternoon showers
Wednesday

35° / 20°
Mostly cloudy
Thursday

46° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Friday

49° / 27°
Partly cloudy
Saturday

51° / 31°
Abundant sunshine
Sunday

58° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Monday

61° / 54°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

37°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

40°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

42°

5 PM
Showers
40%
42°

40°

6 PM
Showers
40%
40°

39°

7 PM
Snow Showers
40%
39°

37°

8 PM
Snow Showers
50%
37°

35°

9 PM
Snow Showers
50%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

34°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

33°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

32°

2 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

3 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

4 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

31°

5 AM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

