Tuesday, February 25 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out cloudy and colder with some patchy drizzle at the bus stop.

This afternoon, we’ll keep cloudy skies, north winds, and much cooler lower 40’s. Sandwiched between two systems, it’ll just be hard to shake the clouds.

Our next storm is already starting to creep in. We’ll find rain showers late this afternoon/ evening. Rain changes to snow as temperatures cool tonight. Expect snow showers to make it as far south as the state line. Snow should taper off around sunrise.

Snow totals will be light with most locations getting less than 1″. Totals closer to 1-2″ are possible in central MO. With road temperatures still fairly warm, widespread road impacts are not likely but isolated slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses — those cool first.

Snow exits in the morning but steady north winds keep us mostly cloudy and cold. Highs get stuck in the middle 30’s. Lows dip into the upper teens by Thursday morning.

We’ll find temperatures recovering back into the 40’s by Thursday and Friday with a few clouds. A few, quick-hitting, light showers will be possible both days but most of us stay dry.

Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 50’s on Saturday. Expect increasing clouds on Sunday ahead of our next rain chance Monday.