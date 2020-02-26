Tuesday, February 25 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Weather Advisory for areas east of Springfield along and north of the interstate from 8 pm until 9 am.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR PARTS OF THE OZARKS

Drizzle and light rain will work into the area from the north early this evening with temperatures slowly falling through the 30s. The drizzle will mix with and then change to light snow between 8 pm and 10 pm in Springfield with the transition line moving slowly south overnight tonight and into Northern Arkansas after midnight.

Snow showers will continue throughout the night into Wednesday morning before tapering off to snow flurries. Flurries may continue into the afternoon, especially near the interstate. Clouds will hang around as well, especially near the interstate. There could be some breaks in the clouds elsewhere, especially west and northwest late in the afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight with highs Wednesday in the mid to upper 30s.

FORECAST HIGHS WEDNESDAY

Snow amounts will be heaviest along and north of the interstate east of Springfield where 1 to as much as 2″ is possible. Lighter amounts are expected elsewhere with totals dropping off to a dusting over Northwest Arkansas into South Central Missouri. Amounts of a half an inch to 1″ are expected in Springfield.

LIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

Roads will be wet this evening, but with snow showers continuing through sunrise and temperatures slipping a little below freezing, there will likely be some slick spots as some roads becoming lightly covered by snow. The greatest road impacts will occur along and north of the interstate east of Springfield where higher snow rates and totals are expected. Locally in Springfield, road impacts are more likely on neighborhood streets and less traveled roads and parking lots.

Clearing skies, light winds and some snow cover will lead to a cold night Wednesday night with temperatures slipping into the upper teens and low 20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Clippers diving southeast across the area will generate bouts of clouds and a few rain or snow showers Thursday afternoon and a few rain showers again Friday afternoon to the east. Temperatures will remain chilly but will be heading higher.

Sunshine and westerly winds will make for a beautiful first half of the weekend with temperatures possibly topping out in the low 60s.

The pattern will turn more unsettled Sunday through Tuesday. We’ll see increasing clouds Sunday with a chance for a few showers by the end of the day. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday, mainly during the afternoon. Widespread rain and some thunder are expected Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could be heavy early next week, especially Tuesday, with storm totals of 1 to 3″ possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

34°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
29°F Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
24 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
31°F Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

38°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
30°F Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

35°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
29°F Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

37°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 29°
Chance of a few snow showers
Chance of a few snow showers 30% 40° 29°

Wednesday

35° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 35° 19°

Thursday

46° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 46° 28°

Friday

50° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 50° 30°

Saturday

61° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 61° 43°

Sunday

60° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 60° 48°

Monday

64° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 64° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

9 PM
Snow Showers
50%
35°

34°

10 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

34°

11 PM
Snow Showers
50%
34°

33°

12 AM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

33°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
33°

32°

2 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

3 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

32°

4 AM
Snow Showers
50%
32°

31°

5 AM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

30°

6 AM
Snow Showers
40%
30°

28°

7 AM
Snow Showers
40%
28°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
30°

31°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
31°

32°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
32°

33°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
33°

34°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
34°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

31°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

Trending Stories