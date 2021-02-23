Tuesday, February 23 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

After a milder start to the workweek, conditions continue to improve across the region. More snow has melted with not much of it left out there. Today will be even warmer as a warm front pushes through the viewing area.

The southwesterly flow holds through the day and this will give us a well above normal afternoon. A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels along with a milder breeze will help our afternoon readings climb into the 60s and maybe 70s across far Southern MO and Northern AR.

Our next cold front approaches on Wednesday and this one looks to come through dry but it will knock our temps back some. We can’t rule out a sprinkle but chances aren’t great. I think by breakfast time it should be through here and we start to clear out behind it. Clouds will be around early in the day with a lot more sunshine by afternoon. Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the 40s under a little more cloud cover. The clouds are developing ahead of our next disturbance which tracks through on Friday. This one could bring a shower or two but widespread rain isn’t looking likely at this point. A better chance of moisture lies to our south across Arkansas. We return to an upward trend in our temps heading into the weekend with another cold front quickly moving our way. Temps top out in the mid-50s and 60s Saturday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine, making it the pick of the weekend.

The clouds return Sunday as this is when our next cold front is slated to move in. With a little more moisture in the atmosphere and a bit of instability, a couple of storms will be possible. Sunday is not looking like the greatest day to be outside with the shower chance holding into Monday with temps remaining in the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

35°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds increase. Low 37F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
37°F Clouds increase. Low 37F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

41°F Sunny Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mainly clear. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Generally clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

39°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

36°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 67° 37°

Wednesday

51° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 51° 25°

Thursday

47° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 28°

Friday

52° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 37°

Saturday

61° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 46°

Sunday

59° / 42°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 42°

Monday

54° / 37°
Showers
Showers 20% 54° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
43°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
64°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
60°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
51°

50°

11 PM
Clear
5%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
12%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
48°

48°

2 AM
Few Showers
31%
48°

46°

3 AM
Showers
43%
46°

46°

4 AM
Showers
43%
46°

44°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
44°

43°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
42°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100