Tuesday, February 23 Morning Forecast

After a milder start to the workweek, conditions continue to improve across the region. More snow has melted with not much of it left out there. Today will be even warmer as a warm front pushes through the viewing area.

The southwesterly flow holds through the day and this will give us a well above normal afternoon. A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels along with a milder breeze will help our afternoon readings climb into the 60s and maybe 70s across far Southern MO and Northern AR.

Our next cold front approaches on Wednesday and this one looks to come through dry but it will knock our temps back some. We can’t rule out a sprinkle but chances aren’t great. I think by breakfast time it should be through here and we start to clear out behind it. Clouds will be around early in the day with a lot more sunshine by afternoon. Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the 40s under a little more cloud cover. The clouds are developing ahead of our next disturbance which tracks through on Friday. This one could bring a shower or two but widespread rain isn’t looking likely at this point. A better chance of moisture lies to our south across Arkansas. We return to an upward trend in our temps heading into the weekend with another cold front quickly moving our way. Temps top out in the mid-50s and 60s Saturday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine, making it the pick of the weekend.

The clouds return Sunday as this is when our next cold front is slated to move in. With a little more moisture in the atmosphere and a bit of instability, a couple of storms will be possible. Sunday is not looking like the greatest day to be outside with the shower chance holding into Monday with temps remaining in the 50s.

