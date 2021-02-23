Tuesday, February 23 Evening Forecast

Today was a definite keeper. Afternoon temperatures soared into the upper 60s and low 70s with the entire area enjoying the warmest readings of the new year.





A cold front will sweep through by sunrise Wednesday bringing a quick end to the warmth. The front will bring a brief period of cloudy skies and sprinkles to areas south of the interstate near sunrise too.

The bulk of the day Wednesday will offer up sunshine. Temperatures will be noticeably colder, but they’ll still be nice for late February with highs in the 50s.





The rest of the week looks chillier, cloudier too. High clouds will sweep into the area on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. The clouds will be ahead of a weak storm that could bring a round of rain and snow showers to Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas early Friday.

The storm will move out of the area, but clouds may be tough to get rid of on Friday. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A mild pattern will develop over the weekend as a storm digs into the Western U.S. We’ll start Saturday on a sunny note, but clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will be on the increase too with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds and showers will make for a slightly cooler day on Sunday.

The storm in the Southwest will move through the region early next week. This will keep skies mostly cloudy Monday into Tuesday with a chance for more showers Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures look cooler too. Warmer weather will develop by Wednesday.

