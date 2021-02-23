Tuesday, February 23 Evening Forecast

Today was a definite keeper. Afternoon temperatures soared into the upper 60s and low 70s with the entire area enjoying the warmest readings of the new year.

A cold front will sweep through by sunrise Wednesday bringing a quick end to the warmth. The front will bring a brief period of cloudy skies and sprinkles to areas south of the interstate near sunrise too.

The bulk of the day Wednesday will offer up sunshine. Temperatures will be noticeably colder, but they’ll still be nice for late February with highs in the 50s.

The rest of the week looks chillier, cloudier too. High clouds will sweep into the area on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s. The clouds will be ahead of a weak storm that could bring a round of rain and snow showers to Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas early Friday.

The storm will move out of the area, but clouds may be tough to get rid of on Friday. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A mild pattern will develop over the weekend as a storm digs into the Western U.S. We’ll start Saturday on a sunny note, but clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures will be on the increase too with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clouds and showers will make for a slightly cooler day on Sunday.

The storm in the Southwest will move through the region early next week. This will keep skies mostly cloudy Monday into Tuesday with a chance for more showers Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures look cooler too. Warmer weather will develop by Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clouds increase. Low 39F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
39°F Clouds increase. Low 39F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F Mostly clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

57°F Fair Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

62° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 39°

Wednesday

55° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 55° 29°

Thursday

48° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 32°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 34°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 59° 42°

Sunday

57° / 38°
Showers
Showers 40% 57° 38°

Monday

49° / 35°
Showers
Showers 20% 49° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

8 PM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
2%
57°

51°

11 PM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

12 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
50°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
49°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

45°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
45°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
45°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
43°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

44°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
44°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
51°

49°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
49°

47°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
44°
