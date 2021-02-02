Tuesday, February 2 Morning Forecast

High pressure is in control of the region and this will keep us pleasant for our Ground Hog Day. At least here in the Ozarks, that little guy would see his shadow meaning 6 more weeks of winter. That’s the tale right? It’s not going to be too wintry today with temps actually rising a touch above average for this time of year. By afternoon, highs should be well into the 40s with 50s to our southwest. Watch out for a bit of AM fog thanks to the light wind and clearing skies. We do have some low level cloud cover for some of our communities that will continue to erode as we progress through early today as well. We won’t be as chilly tonight but it’s still going to be starry and quiet across the viewing area with lows in the 20s. Wednesday is going to be the pick of the week with even milder air streaming in from the south. Highs look to surge back into the 50s under mainly sunny skies. The breeze will be a bit stronger from the south too, as our next storm system develops to our west. This area of low pressure and the associated cold front track toward us by Thursday and that will bring some changes. One being more cloud cover and two, gusty winds. The front will likely push through around midday with falling temps likely after that. A few showers are possible as the boundary moves in but the mid-levels are looking dry and this could lead to a lot the precip. evaporating. There could be a couple snow showers late in the day as the colder air crashes in. Friday is actually looking quite pleasant as return flow from the south takes over. Temperatures climb back toward normal for this time of year (45°) under sunny skies. Our next cold front moves in by the first half of the weekend and this one is going to be doozie. It looks to swing through the Ozarks Saturday and behind it, Arctic air is going to spill in. As the upper-level piece of energy tracks through behind the front, some light snow is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned! Lows will likely in the single digits by Sunday morning with highs only in the teens and 20s. Wind chill values will probably be near 0° and below throughout the day. The positive is that we do look brighter and quiet. Monday, temps rebound nicely, topping back out into the 40s under more clouds than sun. Another disturbance looks to develop Monday night into next Tuesday and that brings the clouds back and possibly some wintry weather again.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

