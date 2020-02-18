Tuesday, February 18 Morning Forecast

Our cold front is moving south through the Ozarks this morning. North winds are bringing in a cooler air mass with temperatures falling into the 30’s this morning.

As the last piece of the front comes through, we could find a quick line of showers from mid-morning through the early afternoon. This should be light rain or sprinkles. If it’s cold enough for snow, it will not stick with temperatures above freezing.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies today and north winds, both keeping temperatures cooler than yesterday and cooler than average in the lower 40’s.

We’ll find more clearing tonight with lows getting colder in the middle 20’s.

Clouds increase again tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies, cool easterly winds, and chilly highs in the middle 40’s.

By Thursday the core of the Arctic air finally arrives in the Ozarks. As that Arctic high nudges south, it will push a weak wave across its southern edge. Arctic air is very dry, so IF there is enough moisture on the fringe of it, some light snow will be possible for the southern half of the area. Snow totals would be 0.5-1″ with little to no road impacts expected.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and much colder highs in the middle 30’s! Skies clear overnight as the center of the high pressure sits over the Ozarks, sending lows into the upper teens! It will be a frigid start at the bus stop Friday morning.

The Arctic high quickly nudges east on Friday sending southerly winds, sunshine, and moderating temperatures into the Ozarks. Expect highs still cool but rebounding in the middle 40’s.

Temperatures stay in the middle 40’s with an increase in clouds on Saturday. Showers arrive late/ overnight as our next big storm arrives. Rain looks likely on Sunday, exiting by Monday.