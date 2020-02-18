Tuesday, February 18 Morning Forecast

Cooler and mostly cloudy today

Our cold front is moving south through the Ozarks this morning. North winds are bringing in a cooler air mass with temperatures falling into the 30’s this morning.

As the last piece of the front comes through, we could find a quick line of showers from mid-morning through the early afternoon. This should be light rain or sprinkles. If it’s cold enough for snow, it will not stick with temperatures above freezing.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies today and north winds, both keeping temperatures cooler than yesterday and cooler than average in the lower 40’s.

We’ll find more clearing tonight with lows getting colder in the middle 20’s.

Clouds increase again tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies, cool easterly winds, and chilly highs in the middle 40’s.

By Thursday the core of the Arctic air finally arrives in the Ozarks. As that Arctic high nudges south, it will push a weak wave across its southern edge. Arctic air is very dry, so IF there is enough moisture on the fringe of it, some light snow will be possible for the southern half of the area. Snow totals would be 0.5-1″ with little to no road impacts expected.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and much colder highs in the middle 30’s! Skies clear overnight as the center of the high pressure sits over the Ozarks, sending lows into the upper teens! It will be a frigid start at the bus stop Friday morning.

The Arctic high quickly nudges east on Friday sending southerly winds, sunshine, and moderating temperatures into the Ozarks. Expect highs still cool but rebounding in the middle 40’s.

Temperatures stay in the middle 40’s with an increase in clouds on Saturday. Showers arrive late/ overnight as our next big storm arrives. Rain looks likely on Sunday, exiting by Monday.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

37°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

43° / 26°
Showers of rain and snow early
Showers of rain and snow early 20% 43° 26°

Wednesday

45° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 45° 27°

Thursday

36° / 16°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 36° 16°

Friday

44° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 44° 26°

Saturday

46° / 35°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 46° 35°

Sunday

44° / 37°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 44° 37°

Monday

48° / 35°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 48° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

39°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
38°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

33°

10 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
30°

29°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
27°

26°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

