Tuesday, February 18 Evening Forecast

Colder temperatures came with a few rain and sleet showers earlier today. Clouds were on the way out by late afternoon with mostly clear skies and colder temperatures expected tonight. Readings will dip through the 30s and into the 20s by morning.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but there will be quite a bit of high cloudiness streaming in. The clouds will thicken up by late afternoon with cloudy skies expected to finish the day. Temperatures should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-40s.

An area of snow will break out over Western Nebraska and Kansas by the end of the day Wednesday, streaking east and southeast overnight. Drier low-level air will also be feeding in on east to northeast winds. This will set up a battle between snow and dry air with snow mainly confined to the southwest corner of Missouri and Northern Arkansas. It looks like light accumulations will be possible from Neosho southeast across Mtn. Home, generally well under an inch. There could be some flurries a bit further northeast too. In areas where light snow occurs there could be a brief window where roads become slick before sunrise Thursday, but will quickly improve once the snow ends and the sun comes up.

SNOW FOR SOME LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING

Thursday will start with cloudy skies with skies trending brighter by afternoon from north to south. Arctic air will be building in though keeping temperatures cold throughout the afternoon.

With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper teens by Friday morning. The arctic air mass will be slow enough to move out to keep temperatures cold with highs in the low 40s west to upper 30s east.

Weekend weather will feature another soaking rainstorm. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with showers moving in Saturday night. The rain looks fairly steady on Sunday tapering off late Sunday night. The combination of clouds and wet weather will keep temperatures chilly, especially on Sunday. No winter weather is expected. Rainfall amounts will range from a half an inch to an inch and a half with the heavier rain amounts generally south of the interstate.

WEEKEND STORM BRINGS SOAKING RAIN TO THE OZARKS

Clouds will move out of the area Monday only to return by Tuesday along with a chance for more rain.

Clear

Springfield

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

39°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Generally clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

39°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

41° / 26°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 41° 26°

Wednesday

45° / 28°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 45° 28°

Thursday

36° / 17°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 36° 17°

Friday

41° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 41° 26°

Saturday

46° / 35°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 46° 35°

Sunday

43° / 36°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 60% 43° 36°

Monday

48° / 35°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 48° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

33°

10 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

11 PM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

30°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
30°

29°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
29°

28°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
28°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
27°

26°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

26°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

26°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

39°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

