Tuesday, February 18 Evening Forecast

Colder temperatures came with a few rain and sleet showers earlier today. Clouds were on the way out by late afternoon with mostly clear skies and colder temperatures expected tonight. Readings will dip through the 30s and into the 20s by morning.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but there will be quite a bit of high cloudiness streaming in. The clouds will thicken up by late afternoon with cloudy skies expected to finish the day. Temperatures should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-40s.

An area of snow will break out over Western Nebraska and Kansas by the end of the day Wednesday, streaking east and southeast overnight. Drier low-level air will also be feeding in on east to northeast winds. This will set up a battle between snow and dry air with snow mainly confined to the southwest corner of Missouri and Northern Arkansas. It looks like light accumulations will be possible from Neosho southeast across Mtn. Home, generally well under an inch. There could be some flurries a bit further northeast too. In areas where light snow occurs there could be a brief window where roads become slick before sunrise Thursday, but will quickly improve once the snow ends and the sun comes up.

SNOW FOR SOME LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING

Thursday will start with cloudy skies with skies trending brighter by afternoon from north to south. Arctic air will be building in though keeping temperatures cold throughout the afternoon.

With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper teens by Friday morning. The arctic air mass will be slow enough to move out to keep temperatures cold with highs in the low 40s west to upper 30s east.

Weekend weather will feature another soaking rainstorm. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with showers moving in Saturday night. The rain looks fairly steady on Sunday tapering off late Sunday night. The combination of clouds and wet weather will keep temperatures chilly, especially on Sunday. No winter weather is expected. Rainfall amounts will range from a half an inch to an inch and a half with the heavier rain amounts generally south of the interstate.

WEEKEND STORM BRINGS SOAKING RAIN TO THE OZARKS

Clouds will move out of the area Monday only to return by Tuesday along with a chance for more rain.