Tuesday, February 16 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in behind yesterday’s snowy system and that is going to bring us more sunshine today. We ended Monday with some sun but it felt brutal across the Ozarks. This Arctic air holds for our Tuesday as the bone-chilling feel continues. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits today and the snowpack will keep us in the ice-box. Feels like temps will be in the 20s below 0 early today and that is why Wind Chill Warnings are in effect through 9 AM. Our next snowstorm is developing to our west and that is where our focus will shift to later on this evening. We’re expecting another prolonged period of snow tonight into our Wednesday as an area of low-pressure tracks toward the region. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued throughout the viewing area with almost an exact repeat of what we’ve experienced in the last 48 hours. Snowfall totals could top out near 3-5″ in the metro and around SW Missouri while higher amounts are in store across Northern Arkansas. That is where 4-8″+ is a possibility and where the heaviest snow is looking to line-up. Periods of snow are anticipated through tomorrow, tapering to snow showers later on in the day. Moderate to heavy snow is likely across the area for the AM commute though, making travel treacherous. Lingering flurries are possible Thursday as this system continues to pull away from the Ozarks with temps staying well below freezing. Sunshine returns Friday with highs finally climbing back above freezing. It’ll be close but this stretch of brutal would possibly be the longest since 1983. Temperatures by the weekend are looking a lot more seasonable with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. An area of low pressure bring the chance of showers by Sunday by right now, the winter weather threat is looking minimal. A few snowflakes aren’t out of the question by Sunday night as temps fall back below freezing. We could see a few sprinkles Monday morning before we clear out, with temps rising back into the 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer


Clear

Springfield Mo

-10°F Clear Feels like -10°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 8F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
8°F Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 8F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

-12°F Clear Feels like -12°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
14°F Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

-10°F Clear Feels like -19°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
12°F Periods of snow. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

-6°F Partly Cloudy Feels like -19°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 6F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
6°F Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 6F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

-8°F Sunny Feels like -21°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
10°F Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

13° /
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 13°

Wednesday

23° / 11°
Snow
Snow 70% 23° 11°

Thursday

21° /
Flurries
Flurries 22% 21°

Friday

34° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 34° 21°

Saturday

45° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 45° 32°

Sunday

46° / 30°
Showers
Showers 30% 46° 30°

Monday

52° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 52° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

-9°

7 AM
Clear
2%
-9°

-7°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
-7°

-5°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
-5°

10 AM
Sunny
2%

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%

10°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
10°

13°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
13°

14°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
14°

15°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
15°

15°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
15°

14°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
14°

12°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
12°

11°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
11°

11°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
11°

12°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
12°

12°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
12°

13°

12 AM
Snow
66%
13°

13°

1 AM
Snow
79%
13°

13°

2 AM
Snow
83%
13°

13°

3 AM
Snow
76%
13°

13°

4 AM
Light Snow
73%
13°

12°

5 AM
Light Snow
61%
12°

12°

6 AM
Snow Showers
50%
12°
Weather App Team 300x250

