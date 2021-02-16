Tuesday, February 16 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in behind yesterday’s snowy system and that is going to bring us more sunshine today. We ended Monday with some sun but it felt brutal across the Ozarks. This Arctic air holds for our Tuesday as the bone-chilling feel continues. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits today and the snowpack will keep us in the ice-box. Feels like temps will be in the 20s below 0 early today and that is why Wind Chill Warnings are in effect through 9 AM. Our next snowstorm is developing to our west and that is where our focus will shift to later on this evening. We’re expecting another prolonged period of snow tonight into our Wednesday as an area of low-pressure tracks toward the region. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued throughout the viewing area with almost an exact repeat of what we’ve experienced in the last 48 hours. Snowfall totals could top out near 3-5″ in the metro and around SW Missouri while higher amounts are in store across Northern Arkansas. That is where 4-8″+ is a possibility and where the heaviest snow is looking to line-up. Periods of snow are anticipated through tomorrow, tapering to snow showers later on in the day. Moderate to heavy snow is likely across the area for the AM commute though, making travel treacherous. Lingering flurries are possible Thursday as this system continues to pull away from the Ozarks with temps staying well below freezing. Sunshine returns Friday with highs finally climbing back above freezing. It’ll be close but this stretch of brutal would possibly be the longest since 1983. Temperatures by the weekend are looking a lot more seasonable with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. An area of low pressure bring the chance of showers by Sunday by right now, the winter weather threat is looking minimal. A few snowflakes aren’t out of the question by Sunday night as temps fall back below freezing. We could see a few sprinkles Monday morning before we clear out, with temps rising back into the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer



