Tuesday, February 16 Evening Forecast

We started Tuesday with the coldest readings in decades near and west of Hwy. 65. Temperatures slipped to -15° in Springfield and Joplin, shattering record lows for both locations. These were also the coldest readings recorded since December 23, 1989.





Temperatures remained very cold despite sunny conditions. Highs were in the low to mid-teens. Roads did show some improvement, but this will be short-lived with another round of snow moving through tonight into Wednesday.

The snow will spread in from the southwest late this evening, developing in Springfield around midnight. Light to moderate snow will continue through the remainder of the night. The snow will become more light by mid-morning Wednesday with light snow showers expected throughout the rest of the day. Most of the accumulations will occur from midnight through mid-morning Wednesday with a general 2 to 4″ expected. The lightest amounts will fall near Central Missouri with the higher totals across Southern Missouri into Northern Arkansas. Locally higher amounts are likely, especially over Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will remain very cold with highs only in the upper teens and low 20s.







Clouds will try to break up Wednesday night north of the interstate with light snow showers still possible to the south. The cloud cover will continue to try to thin out on Thursday but may be tough to clear near the interstate where skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain well below freezing again with highs in the low to mid-20s.

Clouds should thin out Thursday night and this coupled with snow cover will allow temperatures to tumble. Lows below zero look possible, especially near and north of the interstate.

Friday will mark the beginning of a major shift in the pattern. The pocket of frigid air that has been parked over the middle of the country will finally move out. Warmer air will begin spreading in with afternoon highs near freezing Friday afternoon. The deep snow cover will likely temper how warm it can get Friday into the weekend, but the snow will begin to melt.

Weekend weather will offer up above freezing temperatures and sunny weather on Saturday. Sunday looks cloudy as a storm moves through and brings rain showers to the area.

With the melting snow and thawing ground conditions, look for things to turn very soggy over the weekend into early next week. The snow should be mostly gone by Monday or Tuesday. Skies will be sunny both days with temperatures trending higher. In fact, it looks like we’ll be enjoying above normal temperatures through the middle of next week. Highs may even be near 60° Tuesday and Wednesday.