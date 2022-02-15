After a mild Valentine’s Day, temps will be even warmer today. A strong southerly wind will be a big driver in that, with gusts possibly over 30 mph at times. Highs will be well above normal with readings expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. The wind will stay strong ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive Wednesday. We’ll stay mild Wednesday even though we won’t see much sun. Clouds will be thick and as the cold front starts to move in, we’ll see showers breaking out by the late afternoon. More widespread and heavy rain develops overnight Wednesday. With the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere, we could see a few stronger storms down across our southern communities. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms. As the atmosphere cools, that rain will start to mix with freezing rain and sleet and then eventually snow. The track of the low is going to be key and that will determine the precipitation type and change over time. As it’s looking now, the majority of the precipitation on Thursday will be wintry, especially north of Springfield. The temperatures gradient is going to be sharp and a little distance will make a big difference in who sees plain rain, a mix, and who sees snow. This is something we’re going to watch extremely close so stay tuned. Minor accumulations are looking likely across the metro with the heaviest snow farther to the north across Central Missouri. Amounts up that way could exceed 6-8″. If this low shifts farther to the south, that heavy snow could shift our way. Again, little distances throughout the area will make a big difference. Snow begins to taper off Thursday night with a few snow showers still moving through. High pressure takes back over on Friday and that leads to a big return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonable conditions on tap Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with this ridge taking over the heart of the country. This will bring more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday with highs surging back into the 60s to close out the weekend. Mild air holds into next week but clouds start to thicken ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer