Tuesday, February 11 Morning Forecast

We’ve got a slushy start this morning. A quick-hitting round of snow dropped 1-2″ overnight and left roads wet and slushy. Be careful this morning!

Today will be much like yesterday, mostly cloudy and chilly. Expect highs in the lower 40’s on north winds.

By tonight winds shift to the south and a mild, moist air mass moves in. Rain will arrive from south to north as our next big storm approaches. Expect rain for most of our area with a mix/ snow possible on the northern fridge of the rain. Lows tonight will hover just at/ above freezing.

Tomorrow temperatures stay above freezing – warm enough for a cold rain all day with highs in the middle/ upper 30’s. Expect a widespread rain with totals up to 1″ possible in south-central MO. There, we’ll find a limited flood threat. Be careful near low-water crossings!

Very cold, Arctic air moves in on the backside of this storm Wednesday night. We’ll find a change to snow before the whole storm exits. Expect 1-2″ snow in central MO with less than 1″ in Springfield. The snow exits by Thursday morning and temps tumble quickly into the teens. Flash freezing will be a concern by Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.

Arctic high stays in control Thursday afternoon. We’ll have lots of sunshine and bitter highs in the 20’s! Temps nose-dive into the teens again by Friday morning. Expect wind chills in the single digits.

Friday will be cold for cupid. Expect sunshine and highs still chilly in the 40’s. 50’s return this weekend ahead of our next rain chance on Monday.

Overcast

Springfield

33°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
34°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

32°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
35°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

34°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
35°F Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

31°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
33°F Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

35°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
35°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 40° 34°

Wednesday

39° / 19°
Rain
Rain 70% 39° 19°

Thursday

29° / 14°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 29° 14°

Friday

42° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 42° 28°

Saturday

52° / 37°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 52° 37°

Sunday

56° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 56° 45°

Monday

61° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 61° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
32°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

34°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

36°

1 AM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

2 AM
Showers
40%
36°

35°

3 AM
Showers
40%
35°

37°

4 AM
Showers
60%
37°

