Tuesday, February 11 Morning Forecast

We’ve got a slushy start this morning. A quick-hitting round of snow dropped 1-2″ overnight and left roads wet and slushy. Be careful this morning!

Today will be much like yesterday, mostly cloudy and chilly. Expect highs in the lower 40’s on north winds.

By tonight winds shift to the south and a mild, moist air mass moves in. Rain will arrive from south to north as our next big storm approaches. Expect rain for most of our area with a mix/ snow possible on the northern fridge of the rain. Lows tonight will hover just at/ above freezing.

Tomorrow temperatures stay above freezing – warm enough for a cold rain all day with highs in the middle/ upper 30’s. Expect a widespread rain with totals up to 1″ possible in south-central MO. There, we’ll find a limited flood threat. Be careful near low-water crossings!

Very cold, Arctic air moves in on the backside of this storm Wednesday night. We’ll find a change to snow before the whole storm exits. Expect 1-2″ snow in central MO with less than 1″ in Springfield. The snow exits by Thursday morning and temps tumble quickly into the teens. Flash freezing will be a concern by Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.

Arctic high stays in control Thursday afternoon. We’ll have lots of sunshine and bitter highs in the 20’s! Temps nose-dive into the teens again by Friday morning. Expect wind chills in the single digits.

Friday will be cold for cupid. Expect sunshine and highs still chilly in the 40’s. 50’s return this weekend ahead of our next rain chance on Monday.