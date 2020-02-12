Tuesday, February 11 Evening Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory for areas near and north of Hwy. 54 through midnight Wednesday night.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

The next storm will bring mainly rain to the area. Cloudy and dry conditions can be expected through the evening with temperatures slowly falling through the 30s. Precipitation will spread in before sunrise from the southwest with a brief round of snow or sleet mixing with rain at the onset.

Snow will continue along the northern edge of the rain as it spreads northeast with a period of wet snowfall expected for areas generally along and north of Hwy. 54 during the morning Wednesday. Areas to the south will deal with a cold rain.

The snow to the north will switch over to mainly rain by afternoon as warmer air noses north and the rain to the south will continue into the afternoon hours, tapering off to very light rain or drizzle by late afternoon.

Colder air aloft will switch the light rain and drizzle back over to light snow from northwest to southeast Wednesday night.

Snow accumulations will be heaviest closer to I-70 where 2 to 4″ is possible. Amounts will quickly drop off to the south with 1 to 2″ possible north of an Osceola to Eldon line. Less than an inch is possible just south of the line with little or no accumulation further south through the day Wednesday. The round of light snow Wednesday night could produce a dusting to a half an inch north of the interstate with a dusting possible across areas south of the interstate late Wednesday night.

SNOW FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

Road conditions could become snow-covered or slushy during the morning north of Hwy. 54, but should be slushy or wet during the afternoon. The light snowfall Wednesday night could produce slick conditions that could hang around through sunrise Thursday as arctic air pours into the area.

Rain totals will range from near a half an inch north of the interstate to a half an inch to an inch to the south.

RAIN TOTALS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

Temperatures Wednesday will remain cold with readings slowly warming through the 30s.

The arctic airmass that arrives before sunrise Thursday will cause temperatures to tumble into the upper teens with highs only in the mid-20s to low 30s, despite sunny skies.

A bitterly cold night will follow with temperatures tumbling back into the teens.

A warming trend will begin Friday with sunny skies pushing afternoon temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Weekend weather looks pretty good with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s Saturday. Clouds and a few light showers will move in by Saturday night with sun returning on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer too with highs in the upper 50s.

The warming trend will peak on Monday ahead of a cold front that will bring rain back to the area. Highs will warm into the low 60s. Showers will continue behind the front on Tuesday with temperatures returning to winter levels.

Broken Clouds

Springfield

38°F Broken Clouds Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

39°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

38°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

41°F Broken Clouds Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

40° / 34°
Chance of late night showers
Wednesday

39° / 17°
Cloudy with rain
Thursday

28° / 14°
Partly cloudy
Friday

41° / 27°
Mainly sunny
Saturday

52° / 33°
Mostly cloudy
Sunday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Monday

62° / 38°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

37°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

36°

1 AM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

2 AM
Showers
40%
36°

35°

3 AM
Showers
40%
35°

37°

4 AM
Showers
60%
37°

37°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
37°

36°

6 AM
Rain
80%
36°

34°

7 AM
Rain
90%
34°

35°

8 AM
Rain
100%
35°

35°

9 AM
Rain
100%
35°

36°

10 AM
Rain
100%
36°

36°

11 AM
Rain
100%
36°

37°

12 PM
Rain
100%
37°

37°

1 PM
Rain
100%
37°

38°

2 PM
Rain
90%
38°

39°

3 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

39°

4 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

39°

5 PM
Light Rain
80%
39°

