Today’s weather was a gift ahead of the winter storm that will begin unfolding later tonight. Temperatures climbed into the 60s but had cooled back into the 50s as rain set in by late afternoon.

Winter Storm Warnings blanket the area and run from late tonight through late Thursday night.

It’s all rain through the evening hours, but as temperatures slip below freezing after midnight we’ll find a transition to freezing rain from north to south. Sleet may mix in as well by sunrise. We’ll continue with freezing rain mixed with sleet through the morning, but the precipitation may taper off. Light showers of freezing rain and sleet will continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s throughout the day in Springfield with the freezing line dropping south of the state line by early afternoon. By mid to late afternoon the whole area will be below freezing.

The precipitation will pick up again by late afternoon as a wave of heavier precipitation spreads in. Freezing rain and sleet will change over to all sleet early in the evening in Springfield with all snow north of the interstate. The sleet to snow changeover line will gradually slip southeast Wednesday night. It should be mainly snow in Springfield by late evening with snow throughout the remainder of the night. Much of Northern Arkansas into South Central Missouri will hold onto freezing rain and sleet throughout the night, gradually changing to all snow Thursday morning.

The heavier precipitation will tend to wind down by late morning Thursday with light snow and flurries the remainder of the day. Light snow will continue across much of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas into Thursday night before ending from west to east by Friday morning.

Much of the area will see a light glaze of ice out of this storm, but it doesn’t look heavy enough to cause power outage concerns.

There may be a decent amount of sleet with this storm with much of the area picking up half an inch to an inch of sleet. There will be some potential for even heavier sleet accumulations south of the interstate.

Snow totals will be the heaviest north of the interstate where it will be primarily a snow event and colder air will help enhance snow ratios. Totals will range from close to a foot of snow from Warsaw east through Versailles. 8 to 12″ of snow is expected from Stockton Lake through Lake of the Ozarks. Along the interstate 6 to 9″ of snow is expected. Totals will drop off to the southeast where freezing rain and sleet will cut into overall accumulations. 6″ totals are expected from Berryville through Branson and Ava and Cabool. 4″ totals are expected in Harrison through West Plains.

Road impacts will be significant with this storm but won’t come into play much until after 3 pm when road conditions will quickly deteriorate. Any untreated or unplowed roads will likely remain covered into the weekend.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Wednesday where they will stay until Saturday. Thursday will feature highs in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits throughout the day. Friday’s highs will remain below freezing despite afternoon sunshine. We’ll finally climb above freezing across the area near noon Saturday. The coldest readings will likely come Saturday morning with single-digit lows common across the area. The door will certainly be open for lows below zero given the quiet and clear overnight conditions Friday night.

The pattern looks quiet through the weekend into early next week with a warming trend. Highs in the 50s area possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This should finally melt off the snow cover.