Tuesday, December 8 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to build in which will keep our weather pattern quiet through early this week with highs climbing back above average. By this afternoon, temps will top out in the 50s under sunshine-filled skies. We will start the day with some freezing fog though so make sure you take it easy on your AM commute. Dense Fog Advisories have been posted through 10 AM for our northern neighborhoods.

Winds will remain lighter through the overnight but they will be coming in from the southwest and with a little more moisture in the air temps will hover just above freezing.

The warming trend continues into Wednesday with highs rising into the mid and possibly upper 60s for many of us. The unseasonable warmth holds Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure parks itself on top of the Ozarks. This will bring well above normal temps to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area with highs surging into the upper 60s for the majority of the region. Higher clouds stream in by our Friday Eve ahead of our next storm system which does bring some changes by Thursday night into Friday.

Expect rain to overspread the region from west to east with kind of a washout of a day to end the workweek. Periods of rain are looking more likely into Friday night with some moisture possibly lingering into Saturday. If colder air can beat some of this moisture out of here, some rain/snow showers could be possible as the low pulls away. We will have to monitor a trailing piece of energy which could keep the moisture around a little longer. That is something we will be watching closely so stay tuned. Sunday is looking colder with clouds lingering. Expect highs in the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday with more seasonable temps on tap by the start of next week. High pressure takes back over which brings the sunshine back along with a high near 50° for this Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

25°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

56° / 35°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 56° 35°

Wednesday

64° / 36°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 36°

Thursday

67° / 47°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 8% 67° 47°

Friday

55° / 39°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 55° 39°

Saturday

39° / 26°
Rain and snow showers
Rain and snow showers 30% 39° 26°

Sunday

37° / 22°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 37° 22°

Monday

50° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 24% 50° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Clear
0%
29°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

49°

5 PM
Clear
0%
49°

45°

6 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

42°

12 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

5 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
0%
38°

