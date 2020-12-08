Tuesday, December 8 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to build in which will keep our weather pattern quiet through early this week with highs climbing back above average. By this afternoon, temps will top out in the 50s under sunshine-filled skies. We will start the day with some freezing fog though so make sure you take it easy on your AM commute. Dense Fog Advisories have been posted through 10 AM for our northern neighborhoods.

Winds will remain lighter through the overnight but they will be coming in from the southwest and with a little more moisture in the air temps will hover just above freezing.

The warming trend continues into Wednesday with highs rising into the mid and possibly upper 60s for many of us. The unseasonable warmth holds Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure parks itself on top of the Ozarks. This will bring well above normal temps to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area with highs surging into the upper 60s for the majority of the region. Higher clouds stream in by our Friday Eve ahead of our next storm system which does bring some changes by Thursday night into Friday.

Expect rain to overspread the region from west to east with kind of a washout of a day to end the workweek. Periods of rain are looking more likely into Friday night with some moisture possibly lingering into Saturday. If colder air can beat some of this moisture out of here, some rain/snow showers could be possible as the low pulls away. We will have to monitor a trailing piece of energy which could keep the moisture around a little longer. That is something we will be watching closely so stay tuned. Sunday is looking colder with clouds lingering. Expect highs in the upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday with more seasonable temps on tap by the start of next week. High pressure takes back over which brings the sunshine back along with a high near 50° for this Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer