Tuesday, December 8 Evening Forecast

A December delight is shaping up for the next couple of days with sunshine and high temperatures 20° above normal.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly clear skies and temperatures generally remaining above freezing. Temperatures will tend to settle out in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and temperatures that will warm quickly. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Many times with warmer weather in the winter you’ll get wind, but that won’t be the case with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday looks very similar with bright skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Record highs will be challenged on Thursday, but it looks like we’ll fall a little short in most areas. Once again, winds won’t be all that strong out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

The next storm will bring clouds to the area later Thursday night. Rain won’t be too far behind, spreading in shortly after sunrise Friday. Showers will continue throughout the day into the overnight. with temperatures cooler than previous days as clouds and rain hold temperatures in the 50s.

Colder air will spill into the area Friday night into Saturday setting us up for a cold weekend. Skies will remain cloudy with light showers possible, especially early in the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy into Sunday with temperatures remaining cold. Morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

Clearing skies will open the door to a very cold morning Monday with lows in the low 20s. Skies will be bright though with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for highs.

The next front will sweep into the area Tuesday bringing clouds and possibly a chance for showers.