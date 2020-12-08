Tuesday, December 8 Evening Forecast

A December delight is shaping up for the next couple of days with sunshine and high temperatures 20° above normal.

For tonight, we’re looking at mostly clear skies and temperatures generally remaining above freezing. Temperatures will tend to settle out in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and temperatures that will warm quickly. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Many times with warmer weather in the winter you’ll get wind, but that won’t be the case with winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday looks very similar with bright skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Record highs will be challenged on Thursday, but it looks like we’ll fall a little short in most areas. Once again, winds won’t be all that strong out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

The next storm will bring clouds to the area later Thursday night. Rain won’t be too far behind, spreading in shortly after sunrise Friday. Showers will continue throughout the day into the overnight. with temperatures cooler than previous days as clouds and rain hold temperatures in the 50s.

Colder air will spill into the area Friday night into Saturday setting us up for a cold weekend. Skies will remain cloudy with light showers possible, especially early in the day. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to around 40°.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy into Sunday with temperatures remaining cold. Morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

Clearing skies will open the door to a very cold morning Monday with lows in the low 20s. Skies will be bright though with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for highs.

The next front will sweep into the area Tuesday bringing clouds and possibly a chance for showers.

Clear

Springfield Mo

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 36F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

58° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 36°

Wednesday

67° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 37°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 8% 69° 45°

Friday

54° / 37°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 54° 37°

Saturday

40° / 29°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 40° 29°

Sunday

39° / 22°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 39° 22°

Monday

47° / 27°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 24% 47° 27°

Hourly Forecast

