Tuesday, December 7 Morning Forecast

Midday Update:

Clouds have started to move back in but we’ll still be cold for this time of year. Lows this morning look to bottom out in the teens and 20s so make sure you bundle up as you’re headed out to the bus stop. A disturbance will slide through the region Tuesday which brings mainly cloudy conditions and possibly a stray sprinkle or flurry. It’s still going to be crisp with highs once again in the lower 40s in the metro. Southerly flow kick back in as we head through the remainder of the week and that make for a warming trend as ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Temperatures are back into the 50s under lots of sun Wednesday with even milder conditions in store late week. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday under fair skies. Our next cold front moves in late Friday and this one brings the shot for a shower or two but the track of the low will make for a dry slot here in the Ozarks. We won’t see much rain with this storm system with the better chances north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. It’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on over the next few days so stay tuned. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the low to mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer