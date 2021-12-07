Tuesday, December 7 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

43° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 43° 28°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 42°

Thursday

69° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 53°

Friday

73° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 36°

Saturday

44° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 33°

Monday

60° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 40°

35°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

39°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

34°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

2 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

3 AM
Clear
3%
31°

31°

4 AM
Clear
3%
31°

30°

5 AM
Clear
4%
30°

30°

6 AM
Clear
4%
30°

29°

7 AM
Clear
4%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
30°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
36°

42°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

Midday Update:

Clouds have started to move back in but we’ll still be cold for this time of year. Lows this morning look to bottom out in the teens and 20s so make sure you bundle up as you’re headed out to the bus stop. A disturbance will slide through the region Tuesday which brings mainly cloudy conditions and possibly a stray sprinkle or flurry. It’s still going to be crisp with highs once again in the lower 40s in the metro. Southerly flow kick back in as we head through the remainder of the week and that make for a warming trend as ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Temperatures are back into the 50s under lots of sun Wednesday with even milder conditions in store late week. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday under fair skies. Our next cold front moves in late Friday and this one brings the shot for a shower or two but the track of the low will make for a dry slot here in the Ozarks. We won’t see much rain with this storm system with the better chances north and east of the viewing area. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains where snow will be on tap across places like Iowa and Nebraska. It’s something we’ll be keeping tabs on over the next few days so stay tuned. Saturday is looking much chillier and brisk too so make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to the holiday parade in Downtown Springfield. We’ll be there! We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the low to mid-50s Sunday. The milder air returns as we kick-start next week as another strong ridge begins to take over. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

34°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy early with clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

36°F Fair Feels like 29°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

37°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

33°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

37°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

