Tuesday, December 7 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

36° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 36° 28°

Wednesday

54° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 41°

Thursday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 48°

Friday

73° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 32°

Saturday

45° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 45° 27°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

61° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

36°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

34°

12 AM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
1%
33°

31°

2 AM
Clear
1%
31°

30°

3 AM
Clear
3%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
3%
30°

29°

5 AM
Clear
4%
29°

29°

6 AM
Clear
4%
29°

28°

7 AM
Clear
4%
28°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
30°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
36°

42°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

47°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

Overcast skies made for another cold day across the area. Temperatures struggled to warm through the 30s. There was even mention of a few flurries up toward Lake of the Ozarks. The cold will be on the way out by tomorrow with another major warm spell developing.

For tonight, we’ll find decreasing clouds. Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 30s and into the upper 20s.

A cold Wednesday morning will come with bright sunshine. Temperatures by afternoon will feel nicer with highs in the 50s.

Clouds will increase across the area again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as moisture moves north back into the area. The moisture is coming with warmer air and as clouds thin out later in the day Thursday, temperatures will soar with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. A few spots may even manage to hit 70°.

We’ll end the week on a warm and windy note Friday. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be gusty out of the southwest. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. Record highs may fall across parts of the area. The record high in Springfield is 72°.

There will be a shot at some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65. The afternoon into the evening will be the window for rain and we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of a few strong to severe storms east of a Harrison, AR, to Salem, MO, line. The higher chances for severe storms should remain just east of the Ozarks.

Colder weather will follow Friday night’s cold front with morning clouds Saturday giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be a lot colder with highs in the 40s. Winds will be brisk too.

The cold spell will be brief with sunshine and warmer weather getting started on Sunday. We should see temperatures back in the low 60s by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks cloudier as moisture surges north into the Ozarks. Temperatures will be warm though with highs in the upper 60s.

The warm spell should continue through most of next week with highs near 70° possibly within reach.

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

35°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Cloudy early with clearing expected late. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

35°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Harrison

36°F Fair Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

