Tuesday, December 7 Evening Forecast

Overcast skies made for another cold day across the area. Temperatures struggled to warm through the 30s. There was even mention of a few flurries up toward Lake of the Ozarks. The cold will be on the way out by tomorrow with another major warm spell developing.

For tonight, we’ll find decreasing clouds. Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 30s and into the upper 20s.

A cold Wednesday morning will come with bright sunshine. Temperatures by afternoon will feel nicer with highs in the 50s.

Clouds will increase across the area again Wednesday night into Thursday morning as moisture moves north back into the area. The moisture is coming with warmer air and as clouds thin out later in the day Thursday, temperatures will soar with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. A few spots may even manage to hit 70°.

We’ll end the week on a warm and windy note Friday. Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be gusty out of the southwest. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. Record highs may fall across parts of the area. The record high in Springfield is 72°.

There will be a shot at some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly south of the interstate and east of Hwy. 65. The afternoon into the evening will be the window for rain and we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of a few strong to severe storms east of a Harrison, AR, to Salem, MO, line. The higher chances for severe storms should remain just east of the Ozarks.

Colder weather will follow Friday night’s cold front with morning clouds Saturday giving way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be a lot colder with highs in the 40s. Winds will be brisk too.

The cold spell will be brief with sunshine and warmer weather getting started on Sunday. We should see temperatures back in the low 60s by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks cloudier as moisture surges north into the Ozarks. Temperatures will be warm though with highs in the upper 60s.

The warm spell should continue through most of next week with highs near 70° possibly within reach.