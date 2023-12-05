Temperatures on the thermometer today will be just a pinch cooler than what we experienced yesterday, however, it certainly won’t feel as nice. You can thank the fast and gusty winds for that.

For the afternoon hour, winds can gust at 30mph out of the Northwest. Effectively taking our temperatures in the upper 40s and making it feel like the mid-30s. Skies will be sunny for most with some clouds lingering in our Northeastern counties.

Winds will die down this evening. Light winds with mostly clear skies will lead to a very chilly night. Everyone in the Ozarks will be dipping below the freezing mark tonight.

If you’re not a fan of the cold, a warm-up will arrive on Wednesday. We will climb back into the 50s for your hump day and reach the mid-60s on Thursday. Warmth will stick around for Friday as cloud cover starts to creep back.

Dry and quiet weather will persist until active wet weather arrives this weekend. A deep upper-level trough will bring chilly temperatures and rain chances back to our region. Be prepared for showers on Saturday with the potential for embedded thunderstorms development.

Overnight Saturday, temperatures will be cold enough for a wintery mix to occur. This means that we will have a shot at seeing our first snowfall of the season.